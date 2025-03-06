District Heating Market to Reach $242.1B by 2028 – Growing at 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Delray Beach, FL, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global district heating market is expected to be valued at USD 191.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 242.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The district heating market is propelled by a rising need for energy efficiency, supported by stringent environmental regulations advocating cleaner heating solutions. The demand is further fuelled by the expanding urbanization, emphasizing centralized heating requirements. Opportunities in the market manifest through the incorporation of renewable energy sources, technological innovations for improved system efficiency, and government initiatives endorsing sustainable district heating solutions as integral components of comprehensive energy transition strategies.

List of Players in the District Heating Industry:

Fortum (Finland)

Vattenfall (Sweden)

ENGIE (France)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Statkraft (Norway)

LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS (Denmark)

Vital Energi (UK)

Kelag Energie & Wärme (Austria).

Attractive Opportunities in the District Heating Market

Growing, emphasis on sustainability and renewable energy sources is driving the adoption of district heating systems

Supportive policies and regulations promoting energy efficiency and emission reduction in Europe

Growing investments focusing on utilization of waste heat from industrial processes

Rapid urbanization and population growth across Europe fuels the demand for district heating market.

District Heating Market Segmentation:

Natural gas among heat source is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period

The natural gas segment secures the second-largest share in the district heating market by heat source due to its reliability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. Natural gas provides an efficient and readily available fuel source for heating, making it a popular choice for district heating systems. Its combustion process is relatively clean, contributing to lower emissions compared to some traditional fuel sources.

Based on plant type, the boiler plants to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period

The boiler plant segment secures the second-largest share in the district heating market by plant type due to its widespread applicability and reliability in providing cost-effective and consistent heat. Boiler plants are well-established technologies, known for their versatility in utilizing various fuel sources, including natural gas, biomass, and oil. Their adaptability makes them suitable for different scales of operation, catering to both residential and industrial heating needs.

EUROPE Region Holds the Largest Share of the District Heating Market

Europe dominates the market share by region in the district heating market due to several key factors. Firstly, many European countries have a long history and established infrastructure for district heating systems, creating a robust foundation for widespread adoption. Secondly, stringent environmental regulations and a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions have accelerated the transition to more sustainable and efficient heating solutions, favouring district heating.

District Heating Market Growth Opportunities

The District Heating Market is poised for significant growth as the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions rises globally. With increasing urbanization, government initiatives promoting renewable energy, and advancements in combined heat and power (CHP) systems, district heating is emerging as a key solution for reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency. The integration of renewable energy sources, such as biomass, geothermal, and solar thermal, into district heating networks is driving innovation and investment in the sector. Additionally, growing concerns over energy security and the need for cost-effective heating solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial applications are further fueling market expansion. As cities and industries transition toward greener energy solutions, district heating presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders looking to invest in sustainable infrastructure and cutting-edge heating technologies.

