Mobilink Bank Wins GLOMO Award for Invisible Heirs Campaign

Barcelona and Islamabad, March 06, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, proudly announces that its subsidiary, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, has been awarded the ‘CMO Marketing Campaign’ Award at the GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during Mobile World Congress 2025. The award recognizes Mobilink Bank’s Invisible Heirs campaign, which addresses the systemic issue of women being denied their rightful inheritance and empowers them with tools to claim what is lawfully theirs.

The Invisible Heirs campaign aims to tackle gender-based financial inequality in Pakistan. At its core is an inheritance calculator, integrated into Mobilink Bank’s Dost mobile app, which allows women to easily calculate their rightful share of inheritance. The campaign also featured a powerful video narrative that highlighted the emotional and societal challenges women face in securing their inheritance, sparking a nationwide conversation and inspiring action.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, Chairman Mobilink Microfinance Bank and Group Executive Committee Member of VEON, remarked: “This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving meaningful societal change through innovation. The Invisible Heirs campaign not only shines a light on a deeply rooted issue but also provides a tangible solution that empowers women to take control of their financial futures. This recognition underscores VEON’s mission to create transformative digital services that uplift communities and foster equality.”

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President & CEO of Mobilink Microfinance Bank, celebrated the GLOMO Award win for the Invisible Heirs campaign, calling it a bold step toward breaking barriers to women’s financial independence. He emphasized, "Equipping women to claim their rightful inheritance is not just about changing lives but reshaping gender equality in Pakistan. As a future-ready institution, this recognition reinforces the bank’s commitment to innovation, driving lasting impact, and raising awareness to empower women with the knowledge and confidence to secure their financial rights."

This victory marks another milestone in VEON’s legacy of success at the GLOMO Awards. In 2024, VEON’s Ukrainian digital operator Kyivstar won the ‘Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations’ award for its Network Resilience Project. Mobilink Bank has also previously been recognized for its Invisible Heirs campaign with the ‘Digital Nations Video Creativity Award’ at GSMA’s M360 Asia-Pacific event in 2024.

JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech with nearly 20 million monthly active users, was also shortlisted for the GLOMO Awards this year in the ‘Best Fintech Innovation’ category for its pioneering Tap Pay for Business feature.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ and headquartered in Dubai. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

About Mobilink Microfinance Bank

Mobilink Microfinance Bank is Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, committed to promoting financial inclusion and digital transformation. The bank was recently awarded the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ title at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024, showcasing it's committing to financial empowerment of the masses across Pakistan. The Bank operates with a network of 114 branches. https://mobilinkbank.com/

Contact Information

Hande Asik

Group Director of Strategy and Communications

pr@veon.com

Attachment

GLOMO Award Mobilink Lara Dewar, CMO GSMA, presenting the GLOMO Award to Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz and Chairman Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.