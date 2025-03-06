A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Lighting Industry Awards 2025

A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award Extends Late Submission Period Until March 7, 2025 for Global Design Excellence Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award , a highly regarded recognition program in the global lighting design industry, has announced its final call for late entries, with submissions accepted until March 7, 2025. Since its establishment in 2008, this prestigious accolade has recognized exceptional achievements in lighting design, fostering innovation and excellence across the industry. The competition aims to highlight outstanding contributions in lighting design through a comprehensive evaluation process that considers innovation, functionality, and sustainable impact.The award holds particular significance in today's evolving lighting landscape, where innovative design solutions play a crucial role in advancing energy efficiency and enhancing user experience. Notable past laureates include Mr. Smith Studio for the Flatiron Lamp, Bruno De Lazzari for the Grampo Lamp, and Alexey Danilin for the Maya Pendant Lamp, each demonstrating excellence in combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. These winning designs have contributed significantly to advancing lighting technology and improving environmental sustainability.The competition encompasses diverse categories, including pendant lights, chandeliers, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling lights, and smart lighting systems. Entries are welcomed from individual designers, design studios, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The submission process, which concludes on March 7, 2025, involves a preliminary evaluation followed by nomination. Participants must provide high-quality visual documentation, including product images and detailed specifications. Results will be announced on May 1st, 2025, following a thorough evaluation period from April 1st to April 15th, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria include innovation in lighting design, functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, material selection, and user interface design. Each submission receives a comprehensive evaluation across multiple parameters, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment of design merit.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, an internationally recognized certificate of excellence, and a lifetime license to use the winner's logo. Additional benefits include inclusion in the yearbook publication, international exhibition opportunities, and an extensive PR campaign reaching global media channels. The award program provides winners with significant exposure through various platforms and events.The A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the lighting industry by recognizing innovations that enhance both environmental sustainability and user experience. Through celebrating excellence in lighting design, the award program aims to inspire creators worldwide to develop solutions that contribute to societal well-being and technological advancement.Lighting designers, manufacturers, architects, and design studios interested in participating in this prestigious competition may access detailed information and submit their entries at:About A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award stands as a rigorous competition platform recognizing excellence in lighting design innovation. The award program welcomes participation from lighting designers, manufacturers, and creative agencies worldwide, offering a platform to showcase exceptional design capabilities. Through its comprehensive evaluation process, the award aims to advance the lighting industry by highlighting designs that combine functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic excellence.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award and Competition represents an international platform dedicated to advancing design excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluating entries through standardized criteria by a diverse jury panel. The award program focuses on promoting designs that enhance society through innovation and functionality. A' Design Award aims to create positive impact by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance societal well-being. Interested parties may learn more at: https://lightingdesignaward.net

