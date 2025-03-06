Insomnia Treatment Market Forecast: Growth to $11.39 Billion by 2034 at a 5.2% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Insomnia Treatment Market is projected to See Significant Growth Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders and the Growing Number of Aging Population

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global insomnia treatment market is estimated at US$ 6,886.1 million in 2024. The market is projected to rise at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 11,385.5 million by 2034.A variety of factors are contributing to the increasing insomnia treatment market. One of the emerging factors is increased patient and healthcare professional knowledge and understanding of the disease. As more people become aware of the impact insomnia has on their everyday lives, they seek solutions to assist them in managing their symptoms. Furthermore, developments in medical research and technology have resulted in the development of more effective and customized insomnia treatments.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Millions of people have insomnia, a common sleep disease. The syndrome can be identified by issues falling or staying asleep, or both, and is predicted to result in daytime exhaustion, irritation, and other health issues. The market for insomnia treatment is expected to increase rapidly in the next years due to the rising prevalence of insomnia. This increase can be due to increased awareness of the disease and its treatment options and the developing of more effective and safer insomnia medications.The growing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) insomnia treatments is likely to drive market expansion for various reasons, including the fact that the prevalence of insomnia is increasing globally, leading to an increase in demand for its treatment. OTC medications are widely available and do not require a prescription, making them more accessible to persons with sleep disorders.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global insomnia treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. The North America insomnia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in the United States over the forecast period. China's insomnia treatment industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2034. The OTC drugs segment leads the market based on drug type, with an expected share of 69.6% in 2024.“Changes in lifestyle and work patterns have also contributed to an increase in insomnia, as many people have trouble balancing their duties with the need for restful sleep. As a result, there is an increasing need for effective and affordable treatments to assist people in managing their insomnia and improving their overall quality of life." says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Insomnia Treatment Market:Some prominent companies in the market are Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.The market conditions for insomnia are highly diversified, with various companies competing for a market share. Pharmaceutical companies are among the most prominent stakeholders in this industry. Furthermore, numerous smaller companies specialize in producing alternative insomnia treatments and supplements, such as melatonin and valerian root.Some of the recent developments in the market are:In 2021, HoneyNaps announced plans to start a digital therapy service to treat insomnia and monitor, analyze, and diagnose inter-sleep bio-signals. The platform includes SOMNUM, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based application for identifying sleep difficulties; my SOMNUM, a non-contact sleep analysis and coaching solution; and SOMNUM Medella, a digital treatment for insomnia."Rising Sleep Disorders to Propel Market Growth"The increasing incidence of insomnia is anticipated to drive significant market expansion in the coming years. This growth is fueled by heightened awareness of the condition and its available treatments, along with advancements in safer and more effective insomnia medications.Moreover, the rising preference for non-pharmacological treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and relaxation techniques, is further accelerating market demand. With these factors contributing, the insomnia treatment market is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise Insights:The insomnia treatment industry in the United States is projected to be valued at approximately US$ 2,039 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 3,154 million by 2034.The rising prevalence of sleep disorders has driven an increased demand for insomnia treatments across the country. Insomnia, a widespread sleep disorder affecting millions in the United States, is characterized by difficulty in falling or staying asleep, often resulting in daytime fatigue, irritability, and reduced productivity.Common treatment options for insomnia include medication, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), relaxation techniques, and sleep hygiene education. The insomnia treatment industry in the United States is projected to be valued at approximately US$ 2,039 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 3,154 million by 2034.

The rising prevalence of sleep disorders has driven an increased demand for insomnia treatments across the country. Insomnia, a widespread sleep disorder affecting millions in the United States, is characterized by difficulty in falling or staying asleep, often resulting in daytime fatigue, irritability, and reduced productivity.

Common treatment options for insomnia include medication, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), relaxation techniques, and sleep hygiene education. While medication remains the most widely used approach, there is a growing shift toward non-pharmacologic treatments like CBT, as concerns over potential side effects of medications continue to rise. 