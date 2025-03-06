AXENT shines at 2025 KBIS in U.S. with META’S DREAM

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXENT, a leading high-end intelligent bathroom brand, made a grand debut at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in the U.S. – held during February 25th-27th, bringing with it a series of cutting-edge products.





As a leader in the intelligent bathroom sector, AXENT demonstrated its visionary approach to technological innovation and aesthetic design through six distinct exhibition areas, painting a future of home living that combines intelligence, convenience, and comfort. On the opening day of the event, AXENT General Manager (U.S.) Jasmine Liu, VP of Sales (U.S.) Keith Dagarin, and Chief Design Officer Arthur Eisenkrein were on hand to share the brand's strategic vision for the future and its relentless pursuit of design excellence.

AXENT has always viewed KBIS as a key platform to showcase its innovative achievements and leading-edge technologies. At this year’s event, AXENT embraced the theme “META’S DREAM”, blending smart technology with minimalist aesthetics. The booth design incorporated natural elements such as stone and wood, paired with metallic finishes, creating a harmonious coexistence between nature and cutting-edge technology. By showcasing industry-leading intelligent bathroom solutions, AXENT aims to enhance its brand presence in the U.S. market, perfectly aligning with local consumers' diverse needs for intelligent, personalized bathroom experiences.

AXENT General Manager (U.S.) Jasmine Liu stated: “As it is a common knowledge, U.S. market is the most desirable market in the world. However, it does come with its unique competitive challenges. AXENT believes in constant improvement. Research and development are the core of our foundation. While we progress forward in shaping our new products, we deeply tied to our heritage. It is exactly our competitive spirit and ethos that make us a great fit to U.S. market.”

Keith Dagarin, AXENT VP of Sales (U.S.), also shared: “Products such as intelligent toilets have been popular worldwide for a while, but in the United States and Canada, they're really adopting it right now, and we are very excited about that. To accelerate the brand's penetration in the U.S. market, a key strategy is to combine product performance with aesthetic design, which will set us apart in the competition.”





Since its foundation, AXENT has kept focusing on product-driven innovation, exploring new possibilities for the bathroom usage in the future. The brand collaborates with renowned designers and design teams worldwide to continually push the boundaries of bathroom design, creating a series of remarkable bathroom masterpieces. At this KBIS, AXENT brings several new products, each one embodying the brand’s deep understanding of consumer needs and its commitment to elevating quality of life.

Focusing on the consumer experience, AXENT sees the entire bathroom space as the core of its future product vision, striving to create integrated intelligent bathroom environments. A standout among AXENT’s offerings is the NOVIA series, a collection that infuses forward-thinking design concepts with advanced technology, opening up new possibilities for intelligent bathroom spaces. Designed by the brand’s Chief Design Officer, Arthur Eisenkrein, The NOVIA bathroom collection has been designed with a commitment to the philosophy of 'Nurturing Beauty'. Its design features clean curves and soft elliptical shapes, with the color selection of natural skin tones and light shades, creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere, ensuring that every product experience delivers a sense of pure joy.

Arthur Eisenkrein stated: “The NOVIA series emphasizes care and aesthetics, offering an integrated bathroom experience. We are going to have our ecosystem where each product is not isolated but interconnected, providing assistance to consumers' lives.”

The NOVIA Spring-like intelligent Bathtub, was met with high praise from the industry and consumers alike upon its release. This groundbreaking product revolutionizes the traditional bathtub experience by eliminating the need for extraneous faucets. Its unique control panel encapsulates all functionalities, including intelligent water inlet, drainage, soaking, and massage, offering users a spring-like experience akin to a natural hot spring. The bathtub is equipped with the XT-SPA cloud control system, enabling remote control via smart devices. With a simple touch, users can effortlessly manage the bathtub’s functions for a seamless bathing experience.





At this year’s KBIS, AXENT also showcased its upcoming NOVIA series. Upon entering the exhibition space, the NOVIA Floor-Standing Intelligent Toilet drew immediate attention with its minimalist design and advanced technology. This product features AXENT’s proprietary KIRIN FLUSH system, harnessing cutting-edge air energy accumulation technology, even during power outages, it maintains normal flushing capabilities. Additionally, the NOVIA Floor-Standing Intelligent Toilet offers a range of practical features, such as temperature-sensing smart control, seat heating, and warm air drying, enhancing the comfort and convenience for consumers.





The META exhibition area also displayed AXENT’s diversified product range. In addition to high-quality hardware, the META Intelligent Toilet incorporates minimalist design with cutting-edge technology, achieving top-tier performance in flushing efficiency, cleaning experience, and smart sensing. Its innovative design not only provides intelligent, user-friendly bathroom solutions for households but also takes into account the needs of pet owners, expanding the product’s usability and enriching the user experience.

Furthermore, AXENT unveiled its latest PRIMO Intelligent Toilet, which features the KIRIN FLUSH system, and is compatible with the AXENT Smart Control App. This app allows users to customize their experience with ease, ensuring every use is a tailored comfort.

At KBIS, AXENT showcased its exceptional innovation and diverse product portfolio, further reinforcing its leadership in the global intelligent bathroom industry. As an important part of the brand's global strategy, AXENT views the U.S. market as a critical driver for its future growth. Moving forward, AXENT will continue to prioritize consumer needs, and explore new frontiers in smart home solutions and forge a vibrant future for the intelligent home ecosystem, propelled by cutting-edge technology and aesthetic design and in collaboration with industry partners.

