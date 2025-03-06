Sterling Expands Risk & Margin Service with Fixed Income Support

Continues Asset Class Expansion to Meet Client Demand

Chicago , March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (‘Sterling’), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk and margin, and trading, today announced the expansion of its asset class coverage to include fixed income instruments.

This strategic expansion further strengthens Sterling’s already comprehensive asset class coverage, spanning U.S. and international equities and options, U.S. and international futures, FX, and crypto.

Building and maintaining these capabilities internally, while navigating technological, regulatory, data and market developments can be a daunting and resource-intensive challenge for most firms. Sterling provides an efficient and cost-effective solution by offering robust and continuously evolving risk management technology. Clients leveraging the Sterling Risk & Margin (SRM) can now integrate fixed income into their operations with access to:

Market data for sovereign, corporate, convertible, and municipal bonds

U.S. and international market coverage

Closing prices and intraday indicative pricing

Risk shocks for bonds to capture interest rate risk

Account and firm-level interest rate risk with margin calculations for bonds Default to FINRA requirements Overrides at the company, symbol, and account levels

Interest rate risk of bonds incorporated into Value-at-Risk (VAR) calculations

This new capability allows clients to assess how fixed income securities contribute to portfolio values and margin requirements and stress-test their securities against interest rate shocks to determine their portfolio risk exposure. Sterling will use standard FINRA margin requirements for fixed income securities while allowing for overrides at the company or account level.

In addition to its multi-asset coverage, SRM delivers advanced analytics through a RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) model, enabling firms to monitor client Reg T, portfolio margin and custom house policy requirements in real-time. Clients gain access to advanced post-execution risk analytics for U.S. and global equities, options and futures along with secure FINRA reporting. SRM seamlessly integrates with the Sterling OMS platform for a unified experience.

Said Brian Saldeen, CFA, Senior Product Manager – Risk & Margin, at Sterling: “Firms must have the tools to effectively manage their risk across all asset classes, especially as yields rise and fixed income exposure increases. We understand their need to measure and mitigate risk in a highly regulated environment. Our approach integrates asset classes, risk exposure, and regulatory compliance into a single, comprehensive offering.”

Continuing its commitment to innovation and excellence across its product suite, Sterling will also expand capabilities to include mutual funds.

