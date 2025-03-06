Free From Food Market Anticipated to Attain $161.2 Billion By 2026, at 7.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global free from food market size was valued at $90.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $161.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.Over the years, general awareness among consumers about health and fitness has increased exponentially. Thus, rise in awareness of the side effects caused due to consumption of synthetic ingredients has boosted the growth of the free from food market. In addition, shift in preference of health-conscious consumers toward food items, which either do not contain artificial ingredients or free from food products augments the growth of the global market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06007 The growth in value sales for free from ingredients is attributable to surge in demand for different free from food products, which facilitate better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for free from food market.The consumer preference toward organic, natural, and healthy food is on a constant rise owing to increase in health consciousness among consumers. Further, surge in disposable income, improvement in living standard, rise in health expenditure, and large scale promotion of organic food owing to its benefits, such as chemical free and natural, drive the growth of free from food market. A gluten-free food is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. Gluten free products are also popular among people who haven't been diagnosed with a gluten-related medical condition. The claimed benefits of the diet are improved health, weight loss and increased energy.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/free-from-food-market/purchase-options Free from food products have further witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as low internet penetration and weak marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the market.The key players operating in the free from food industry include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, Inc.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06007 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

