Gauteng Legislature meets with Department of e-Government on performance, 6 Mar

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on e-Government and Research Development, chaired by Hon. Mbali Hlophe, will convene a critical meeting with the Department of e-Government on Thursday, 06 March 2025. The engagement forms part of the Committee’s constitutional mandate to oversee the Department’s performance and hold it accountable for the delivery of key programmes aimed at advancing digital transformation and ICT-enabled service delivery in the province.

The primary focus of the meeting will be to receive responses from the Department on questions emanating from the recently tabled 2024/25 Third Quarter Performance Report. The Committee will interrogate the Department’s ability to meet both financial and non-financial targets, particularly in areas where performance fell short. This includes the rollout of Wi-Fi hotspots, research studies to support ICT development, and training programmes aimed at equipping Gauteng Provincial Government employees with digital skills. The Committee will also engage the Department on the factors contributing to delays in achieving certain targets and the measures being put in place to address these challenges.

In addition, the meeting will assess the Department’s progress in implementing House Resolutions arising from the 2023/24 Annual Report and the 2024/25 Second Quarter Performance Report. The Committee will scrutinize whether the Department has adhered to the Legislature’s recommendations on improving service delivery, enhancing financial management, and supporting ICT entrepreneurs through targeted programmes. This process is vital in ensuring that the Department not only accounts for its performance but also demonstrates a commitment to corrective action where shortcomings have been identified.

The Portfolio Committee’s oversight role is central to fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance in the delivery of e-Government services. As the provincial government continues to invest in digital infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and promote innovation, this engagement will provide insight into the impact of these initiatives on communities and businesses across Gauteng.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 06 March 2025

Venue: Holiday Inn Johannesburg Sunnyside Park, Princess of Wales Terrace Cnr Carse O Gowrie, Sunnyside Dr, &, Johannesburg, 2041

Time: 10:00

Members of the media are invited to cover these engagements on matters affecting the province’s digital transformation agenda.

For media queries and interview requests, please contact:

Ms. Valerie Langa

Cell: 081 011 7449

#GovZAUpdates