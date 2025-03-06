Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,178 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature holds House Sitting for Premier Mokgosi’s Response to 2025 State of the Province Address Debate, 6 Mar

On Thursday, 06 March 2026, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over a Legislature House Sitting where Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will respond to the 2025 State of the Province Address debate in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.  The debate was held on Tuesday, 04 March 2025 in the Chamber.

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

For more information, contact: 

Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Legislature holds House Sitting for Premier Mokgosi’s Response to 2025 State of the Province Address Debate, 6 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more