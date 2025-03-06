North West Legislature holds House Sitting for Premier Mokgosi’s Response to 2025 State of the Province Address Debate, 6 Mar

On Thursday, 06 March 2026, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over a Legislature House Sitting where Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will respond to the 2025 State of the Province Address debate in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00. The debate was held on Tuesday, 04 March 2025 in the Chamber.

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

For more information, contact:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

#GovZAUpdates