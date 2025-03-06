Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi leads rollout of Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme in Matloding, 7 Mar

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi of the North West Province will on Friday, 07 March, lead the rollout of Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme in Matloding village, west of Disaneng in Ratlou Local Municipality which falls under Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality.

The roll out of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities in Matloding comes after the pronouncement by Premier Mokgosi in his recent State of the Province Address that the Matloding Cultural Village is expected to be completed by the end of next month. To give impetus to this announcement, the leadership will on Friday conduct an oversight visit to the cultural village, to monitor progress in this regard. This visit underscores the commitment to completing the project on time, which aims to enhance cultural heritage and tourism in the region.

In recognition of the challenges faced by young people in the area, Premier Mokgosi will also lead the handing over of livestock and vegetables packages linked to the Presidential Employment Stimulus Phase 3, to nine local beneficiaries. The packages include animal feed and medication, fertilizers, water tanks and garden tools.

Additionally, utensils for the National School Nutrition Programme will be delivered to Mothusi Marumoloa Secondary School, while fresh vegetables will be donated to the Matloding Community Nutrition Development Centre, benefiting the Masamane and Matloding areas.

Integrated health services will be provided on-site, offering a range of essential health interventions aimed at improving residents’ overall well-being. Additionally, assistive devices, including six wheelchairs and five walking frames, will be issued to identified beneficiaries during the feedback session.

Road maintenance and improvement activities will also be carried out to enhance road safety and infrastructure. Planned activities include the blading of Road Z455 from D414 through Matloding to Logageng, as well as potholes patching on D414 from Seweding to Matloding. Maintenance work will also be done on roads D979 and D970 covering the stretch from Setlagole N18 through Mosita to P183/1 Matloding, benefiting various villages along the route. Potholes patching and blading of the Logageng internal roads in Ward 4 will also be performed.

As part of encouraging cleaner environments and proper waste management in rural areas, a campaign will be held to address illegal dumping in Moshawane, Logageng and Matloding villages. These initiatives aim to improve the overall condition of the roads and maintain a cleaner, safer environment for all residents in the affected areas.

Premier Mokgosi will be joined by Members of Executive Council, District and Local Municipality Executive Mayors and the local traditional leadership.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned for Ratlou Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 7 March 2025

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue : Ward 4 - Matloding Community Hall

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time : 12h00 to 14h00 - Community Feedback Session

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

