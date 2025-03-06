Connected Device Analytics Market to hit $378.2 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 23.1% CAGR

Connected Device Analytics Market

Increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of the work-from-home initiative

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $48.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $378.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2031. Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest connected device analytics market share as large enterprises are adopting connected device analytics to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of IoT to reduce cyber threats and hacking to maintain data confidentiality, and integrity. Furthermore, increase in focus on remote monitoring in support of work from home initiatives and increase in penetration of the internet and IoT devices is boosting the growth of the global connected device analytics market. In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting growth of the connected device analytics market. However, lack of skilled workforce and increase in security concerns is hampering the connected device analytics market growth. On the contrary, increase in real-time analytics emerging as a key vital IoT initiative is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the connected device analytics market forecast. By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. However, the SMEs segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.6% throughout the forecast period. By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the government and defense segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in transport & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, health & life science, and others. The other segments assessed through the report take in transport & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, health & life science, and others.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region-wise, the connected device analytics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in emerging technologies such as IIoT projects. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐛𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐛 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 By application, the sales and customer management segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fifth of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the building automation segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period. Also, the security and emergency management, remote monitoring, predictive Maintenace and asset management, inventory management, energy management, and others segments are discussed in the report. Connected device analytics referred as smart devices connected to each other and also with the system with the help of a network. Connected device analytics is the use of specific analytical tools that are attached to the connected devices in order to extract value from large volumes of data produced in the devices. The data that is collected by these tools include network requests, error events, and device information. These analytical solutions are mainly accountable for gathering, integrating, and filtering data from the devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). By component, the solution segment contributed to nearly fourth-fifths of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The service segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 26.8% throughout the forecast period.

