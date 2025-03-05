Alleged International Leader of MS-13 Extradited on RICO Charge

Moises Humberto Rivera-Luna, also known as Santos and Viejo Santos, 55, an alleged international leader of the violent MS-13 drug gang, made an initial appearance today in the District of Columbia following his extradition from Guatemala to the United States to face racketeering conspiracy charges.

“Keeping Americans safe from transnational criminal gangs is one of the Department’s top priorities,” said Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This defendant’s appearance in federal court in Washington today demonstrates our relentless commitment to seeking justice for victims, no matter how long it takes. Thanks to the incredible work by our federal prosecutors and law enforcement partners, we are one step closer to bringing closure for the many victims of this defendant’s alleged brutal violence.”

“The decade-long pursuit of this alleged violent gang member illustrates our office’s resolve to remain focused and bring to justice those who violate the law no matter where they are, no matter how long it takes,” said U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. for the District of Columbia.

“Moise Humberto Rivera-Luna will have his day in court, but he stands accused of very serious crimes,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI) Washington, D.C., Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck. “His alleged criminal activity, combined with his leadership of the MS-13 transnational criminal organization, makes Rivera-Luna a significant threat to the safety of the American people. We are grateful for the strong relationships we enjoy with our local, state, federal and international law enforcement partners. Without their cooperation, none of this would be possible. ICE HSI Washington, D.C., will continue to work relentlessly and exhaust all resources to investigate and apprehend anyone who presents a threat to national security or the residents of our communities.”

Rivera-Luna is one of seven defendants in a nine-count fourth superseding indictment, which was returned on May 3, 2013, charging the defendants with committing racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other offenses. Rivera-Luna is charged only with committing racketeering conspiracy. The government alleges that Rivera-Luna, while incarcerated in El Salvador, supervised operations of MS-13 cliques in the Washington area. Upon release, he traveled to Guatemala where he was subject to extradition.

The indictment alleges that MS-13 engages in racketeering activity to include murder, narcotics distribution, extortion, robberies, obstruction of justice, and other crimes. The indictment specifically states that some of the defendants allegedly participated in assaults against perceived rival gang members, made threats against people they believed to be cooperating with law enforcement, and carried out extortions.

The range of criminal activity alleged in the indictment includes acts committed in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and other states. The indictment alleges there was frequent contact between MS-13 members in the Washington metropolitan area and El Salvador, and that members incarcerated in El Salvador encouraged or ordered assaults and murders.

Rivera-Luna is alleged to be an international leader of MS-13 who was sending orders and advice to an MS-13 clique operating in the Washington area via cellular telephone calls from his prison cell in El Salvador. The indictment alleges that he and another alleged MS-13 leader, Marvin Geovanny Monterrosa-Larios, also incarcerated in El Salvador, directed a coalition of MS-13 cliques to be formed in the Washington area. They advised local clique members that the coalition’s aim was to seek and kill MS-13 members who were found to be cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Among other allegations, the indictment charges Rivera-Luna with ordering the murder of Louis Alberto Membreno-Zelaya, 27. Membreno-Zelaya was found stabbed to death on Nov. 6, 2008, in Northwest Washington.

The indictment also alleges that Rivera-Luna authorized the murder of Felipe Enriquez, 25, whose body was found on March 31, 2010, in Montgomery County, Maryland.

ICE HSI Washington, D.C., and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the case. The Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, Maryland, Police Departments; State Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County; and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the District of Maryland and the Eastern District of Virginia provided assistance.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the extradition of Rivera-Luna from Guatemala.

Trial Attorney Lakeita F. Rox-Love of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nihar Mohanty for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the case.

This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.