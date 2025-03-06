XJTLU in the Media in January and February

During the past two months, XJTLU was mentioned in media reports from outlets including People’s Daily, Xinhua Daily, China Youth Daily, Jiangsu Science and Technology Daily, Xining Evening News, Guangming Net, CCTV Net, China News, Chuanbei Online, Huasheng Morning Post, Huasheng Online, and more.

Researchers from XJTLU have also been included in stories and sought for comment in media outlets, including Times Higher Education (THE) Campus, Technology Today, The Conversation, Cipher News, Republic Business, Irish Sun, Rolling Stone, Asia Research News, and more.

Topics included higher education exploration, scientific achievements, expert insights, and external exchanges and cooperation.

1.Higher Education Exploration

PEOPLE’S DAILY

Headline: Suzhou creates an open and innovative environment to support international talent

Published on: 14 January 205

Summary: Suzhou is working to create an innovative and entrepreneurial environment to attract global talent. In a recent interview with People’s Daily, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, says the University aims to blend diverse cultures and develop innovative talents with a global outlook and competitiveness.

This news was also reported by Overseas Net, Northwest Online, China Qiao Net, and more.

2.Scientific Achievements

XINHUA DAILY

Headline: RNA modifications in individual cells better understood with new modelling

Published on: 1 March 2025

Summary: Researchers at XJTLU have developed a new tool that will help scientists study how genes are expressed in our cells. The tool, called SigRM, is used to analyse data from single-cell epitranscriptomics, a method for studying RNA modifications in individual cells. This research could lead to important insights into health and disease.

Professor Jia Meng, Head of XJTLU’s Department of Biosciences and Bioinformatics, is the lead researcher of the study.

This news was also reported by Jiangsu Science and Technology Daily and more.

3.Expert Insights

XINHUA DAILY

Headline: Qiuling Chao: Promote education, science and technology, and talent development in accordance with strategic needs

Published on: 24 January 2025

Summary: In a recent interview with Xinhua Daily, Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President of Student Affairs and Information at XJTLU, said that Jiangsu province has made significant progress in coordinating education, science, and technology to foster innovation and enhancing economy.

WWW.21JINGJI.COM

Headline: Luxury in 2024: Watch sales decline, while jewelry remains popular.

Published on: 8 January 2025

Summary: In 2024, luxury watch brands faced challenges. Dr Samuel Kwok at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, in an interview with 21jingji.com, noted that economic pressures reduced the appeal of luxury watches as investments, causing many to sell off their watches in the secondary market, which led to further price drops.

This news was also reported by Xining Evening News and more.

CHINA YOUTH DAILY

Headline: Are pharmaceutical degrees worth pursuing?

Published on: 31 December 2024

In a recent interview with China Youth Daily, Dr Yi Li, Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching and XJTLU Wisdom Lake Academy of Pharmacy, said the biopharmaceutical industry is a promising sector in China, and that many top pharmaceutical companies are increasingly innovating and gaining FDA approvals.

This news was also reported by Guangming Net, CCTV Net, China News, and more.

4.External Exchanges and Collaboration

WWW.TECHBW.CN

Headline: The third Sci-Fi Planet Competition calls for submissions

Published on: 8 January 2025

Summary: The third Sci-Fi Planet Competition in China is now open for submissions. Professor Qian Liu, Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, says sci-fi imagination is the guiding light for technological development and it’s important to nurture digital talent in the film industry.

This news was also reported by Chuanbei Online, Huasheng Morning Post, Huasheng Online, and more.

5.XJTLU in the International Media

SUARA MERDEKA

Headline: Perbanyak Kesempatan Studi Keluar Negeri, PPI Tiongkok Hadirkan Webinar Beasiswa (Increasing opportunities to study abroad, PPI China presents scholarship webinar)

Published on: 25 December 2024

Summary: The Indonesian Chinese Student Association (PPI China) held a webinar on 22 December 2024, titled “Find a Way, Reach Opportunities”. The event aimed to encourage Indonesian high school students to pursue studies in China. Vionna Fiducia Theja, a 2024 graduate from XJTLU, was invited to speak at the webinar.

TECHNOLOGY TODAY

Headline: When tech meets art: XJTLU team wins six awards at international festival

Published on: 31 December 2024

Summary: A team of Digital Media Arts students and academic staff from XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Technology received three gold, one silver, and two bronze awards in the 2024 Busan International Art Festival, a globally influential event in the art and creative industries.

THE CONVERSATION

Headline: Ukraine war: how Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the west and Russia

Published on: 31 December 2024

Summary: Thi Kim Quy Hoang, a PhD student at XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences, recently published an article in The Conversation about how Vietnam balances ties with Russia – maintaining cooperation in military, energy, and research – while supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and offering humanitarian aid.

This news was also reported by The Nation, The Jakarta Post, Nation Thailand, and more.

CIPHER NEWS

Headline: China has a new sweeping energy law. Here’s what you need to know.

Published on: 8 January 2025

Summary: In a recent interview, Dr Shilei Liu, Teaching Fellow at XJTLU’s Department of Strategic Management and Organisations, commented on China’s new energy regulations which aims to shape its future energy development.

REPUBLIC BUSINESS

Headline: Why is the Rupee crashing? Experts pitch in about possible reasons

Published on: 14 January 2025

Summary: In a recent article, Dr Avik Sinha, Associate Professor at HeXie Management Research Centre, commented on reasons why the Indian currency had recently plunged.

IRISH SUN

Headline: Chinese researchers complete world's largest snow leopard population survey spanning 360,000 square km

Published on: 15 January 2025

Summary: Recently, researchers surveyed snow leopards across 360,000 square kilometers on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, estimating a population of 1,002. The study was conducted by researchers from including Peking University, XJTLU, and Shan Shui Conservation Center.

This news was also reported by Shanghai Daily, Singapore News, Cambodian Times, Asia Pacific Star, Singapore Star, and more.

EDUCATION NEWS TODAY

Headline: Teaching accounting for tomorrow’s workplace

Published on: 17 January 2025

Summary: In a recent study of more than 900 accounting professionals across China, over 83% of respondents said their companies use digital technologies. The study, by XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) and CPA Australia, found that AI played a significant role in auditing, a task core to the accounting field. Yet, the study found, skilled professionals remain in demand.

Dr Peng Cheng, Head of the Department of Accounting at IBSS, is one of the authors of the research.

ROLLING STONE

Headline: Rednote is the U.S.-China peace talks we need

Published on: 21 January 2025

Summary: A recent article published in Rolling Stone mentioned a survey conducted by China’s Ministry of Education and XJTLU. The study found that 67% of people in the Chinese mainland with junior secondary education or higher had studied a foreign language, mostly English, but its usage was often low.

This news was also reported by MSN and Yahoo News.

ANSA

Headline: Lago di Pergusa e la crisi idrica, in esame di studenti cinesi (Lake Pergusa and the water crisis, under examination by Chinese students)

Published on: 21 January 2025

Summary: Fifteen students from XJTLU’s Design School recently visited Sicily, Italy, to study the water crisis at Lake Pergusa. As part of a workshop, they designed a research centre and tourism facilities to engage with local communities.

This news was also reported by Tiscali Notizie, Giornale di Brescia, and more.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION (THE) CAMPUS

Headline: We use ChatGPT to give feedback on students’ abstracts

Published on: 23 January 2025

Summary: Yu Liu and Shuhao Zhang, both Language Lecturers at XJTLU’s English Language Centre, recently published an article on THE Campus about how they used ChatGPT to give students feedback.

ASIA RESEARCH NEWS

Headline: Pushing the needle towards greener, safer transport

Published on: 25 January 2025

Summary: In the recent Asia Research News magazine, Dr Xi Chen at XJTLU’s Department of Physics, Dr Fan Zhu at the School of Robotic, and Dr Xiaohui Zhu at the Department of Computing, shared how their research contribute to greener, safer, and more efficient transport.

THE CONVERSATION

Headline: Finding ‘Kape’: How Language Documentation helps us preserve an endangered language

Published on: 26 January 2025

Summary: Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco, Associate Professor at the Department of Applied Linguistics, recently published an article in The Conversation about he and his research team documented Kape, a previously unrecorded Papuan language spoken in Central-Northern Alor, Indonesia.

This news was also reported by New York Today, Zambia News, Tennessee Daily, New Jersey Telegraph, Europe News, and more.

CURRENT CONSERVATION MAGAZINE

Headline: Managing cropland fragmentation for environmental and economic benefits in China

Published on: 30 January 2025

Summary: Xinlei Guo, a PhD student at XJTLU’s School of Science recently published an article in the Current Conservation magazine about cropland fragmentation.

MONGABAY

Headline: Study highlights effects of habitat fragmentation on Sri Lankan specialist birds

Published on: 4 February 2025

Summary: A study on two bird species, the brown-capped babbler and Tickell’s blue flycatcher, shows that birds that depend on forests do not return to disturbed areas, and even those that can live in different environments tend to avoid them.

To understand how birds adapt to different environments, researchers use a method called experimental translocation, where they move birds to new places, like rubber plantations, to see how they react. Professor Eben Goodale at the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences explains that this helps study their survival in different land conditions.

This news was also reported by MSN, Scholars International Institute of Technology, and more.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION

Headline: Shift from STEM to medicine ‘a threat’ to Korean competitiveness

Published on: 13 February 2025

Summary: In South Korea, there is a growing preference for medical studies over STEM courses. Dr Changhee Kim from XJTLU’s HeXie Management Research Centre, said that medical school is seen as a “safe bet” in a job-security focused society.

