Williston Barracks / Embezzlement

CASE#: 24A1006145

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-711

DATE/TIME: August 27, 2024

LOCATION: 2383 E Hill Road, Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Carmin Lemery

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 27, 2024, Vermont state police began investigating Carmin Lemery (52) of Stowe for the crime of Embezzlement after coworkers had reported she had utilized and electronically wired company funds without authorization.

Lemery was the Treasurer of the Gihon Track Packer Snowmobile Club located in Eden, Vermont. A lengthy investigation revealed Lemery had wired funds from the Club’s bank account into her personal bank account on numerous occasions. The Investigation also revealed Lemery utilized the club’s debit card for personal use.

On March 5, 2025, Lemery was issued a citation. Lemery is due to appear for arraignment at 12:30 P.M. March 19, 2025, in the Lamoille County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 19, 2025, 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

