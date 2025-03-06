Williston Barracks / Embezzlement
CASE#: 24A1006145
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-711
DATE/TIME: August 27, 2024
LOCATION: 2383 E Hill Road, Eden, VT
VIOLATION: Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Carmin Lemery
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 27, 2024, Vermont state police began investigating Carmin Lemery (52) of Stowe for the crime of Embezzlement after coworkers had reported she had utilized and electronically wired company funds without authorization.
Lemery was the Treasurer of the Gihon Track Packer Snowmobile Club located in Eden, Vermont. A lengthy investigation revealed Lemery had wired funds from the Club’s bank account into her personal bank account on numerous occasions. The Investigation also revealed Lemery utilized the club’s debit card for personal use.
On March 5, 2025, Lemery was issued a citation. Lemery is due to appear for arraignment at 12:30 P.M. March 19, 2025, in the Lamoille County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: March 19, 2025, 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
