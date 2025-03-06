Hearing Wrap Up: Sanctuary Mayors Refuse to Change Policies That Obstruct Federal Immigration Enforcement and Protect Dangerous Criminal Aliens

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee hearing today titled, “A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors.” Members highlighted how the Biden-Harris Administration created the worst border crisis in American history. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has acted swiftly to deliver on his promise to restore the rule of law and secure the border. During the hearing, the mayors of Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Boston refused to denounce their cities’ reckless policies that forbid their officials, including those in law enforcement and public safety roles, from sharing information with the federal government about criminal illegal aliens in local custody or transferring them to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the secure confines of a custodial setting. Members stressed that Congress must not allow these policies to continue endangering American communities. They concluded that Congress should also begin evaluating federal funding allocated to sanctuary cities and ensure mayors who defy federal immigration law are held accountable.

During the hearing, the mayors of Boston, Chicago, and Denver refused to change their cities’ reckless sanctuary city policies that obstruct federal immigration authorities’ efforts to remove criminal aliens from the United States. The mayor of New York signaled that he is considering how to cooperate more with ICE, but more cooperation is needed.

By potentially violating federal law and harboring criminal illegal aliens, sanctuary cities across the country are jeopardizing the safety of all Americans and putting federal immigration authorities at higher risk.

President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to secure the border and enforce the immigration laws of the United States. Congress must reinforce the Trump Administration’s efforts and not allow taxpayer funds to go to cities and states that prioritize criminal aliens over the American people.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated that the policies of the Biden-Harris Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to pour into the United States. Sanctuary city leaders are now standing in the way of President Trump’s mission to protect the American people and restore integrity to the U.S. immigration system.

Rep. Comer: “The border crisis was not the result of climate change, a lack of resources, or a failure to grant amnesty. It was the result of the last administration’s deliberate choice. If sanctuary cities were to simply communicate and work with federal immigration authorities, then federal agents could arrest criminal illegal aliens in a secure environment like State or local jails. Instead, they have to risk their own safety and public safety by having to go into uncertain, dangerous circumstances to make arrests.”

During the hearing, Chairman Comer pressed the mayors of Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Denver on their reckless sanctuary city policies. He listed examples detailing how criminal, illegal aliens enjoying sanctuary status in their cities were able to harm the public. During the questioning, the mayors confirmed they do not cooperate with many requests to transfer criminal illegal aliens to federal custody.

Rep. Comer: “Last year, in a Boston suburb, an illegal alien raped and impregnated his 14-year-old daughter while living in a shelter for illegal aliens. In Chicago, an illegal alien, who is a suspected member of a violent foreign gang, was brought into custody for his potential involvement in a murder. He was released when Cook County declined to press charges. This illegal alien is also facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend last year. Now, he is on the streets.

“Last summer, an illegal alien forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl. He hid in Denver until local law enforcement were able to apprehend him months later… On December 22, 2024, a group of illegal aliens attempted to rob and beat a 69-year-old homeless man in New York City.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) detailed how Denver’s sanctuary policy jeopardizes federal law enforcement when they are forced to make an arrest on the streets instead of picking up the criminal alien within the secure confines of the local jail.

Rep. Jordan: “Abraham Gonzalez is a Venezuelan gang member arrested by Border Patrol on September 20, 2023. Released into the country by the Biden Administration. A few months later, he’s arrested in Denver, charged with aggravated assault. On March 11, 2024, he’s charged with motor vehicle theft, stole a car. And then on March 20, 2024, Mr. Gonzalez is charged with felony menacing. Six days after that last charge, ICE sent you a detainer which includes an administrative warrant. Basically, it says if you’re going to release this bad guy, this gang member who allegedly stole a car, menaced people, and assaulted people, give us a 48 hour heads up. Is that right? Does that refresh your memory?… You had him in your custody for how long?”

Mayor Johnston: “I know that we released him…”

Rep. Jordan: “345 days you had him in custody. And ICE said, hey, can you give us 48 hours heads up? You gave them one hour notice… An officer got assaulted because of your policy, which says we’re going to release him to, in your words, not mine, to the streets. They have to arrest him in a parking lot. They bring six officers, where they could’ve had one or two just come in your facility in the jail and just take the guy there. But you won’t do it that way.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) highlighted that Denver, under the leadership of Mayor Johnston, has failed to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts for criminal illegal aliens.

Rep. Boebert: “In 2017, Denver passed an ordinance that ensured any city employee who spoke with federal immigration authorities would be fired, among other policies that have led to local and national media outlets to call Denver a sanctuary city… You have blamed state law for Denver being a sanctuary city. Would you join me today in asking for this law to be repealed?”

Mayor Johnston: “I do not believe the detainer law should be changed…”

Rep. Boebert: “You are blaming the state but won’t support the repeal? Local law enforcement is unable to coordinate with ICE. It’s unfortunate you won’t be joining me to push for this repeal.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) slammed sanctuary city mayors for failing to uphold their responsibility to protect Americans residing in their cities.

Rep. Higgins: “The policies of these mayors and our previous President have consequences, real life consequences. I have a family here today who lost a beautiful loved one. This young man was killed by an illegal immigrant in Texas that never should have been in our country. He’ll never be here to raise his daughter, Ann Marie, to love and cherish and honor and uphold his beautiful wife, Olivia. And you mayors have a responsibility, not just to your communities and the citizens you’re sworn to serve, but by extension, to the entire republic…we’ve had enough. America is fed up with this betrayal of oath and you’ll be held accountable. This young man will never return to his family, and he should have never been removed from his family. America is moving into a new era of enforcement of our own laws. Welcome to it.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) pointed out that hardworking Americans living in Chicago and other sanctuary cities are funding services for illegal aliens.

Rep. Perry: “Chicago residents reported 28,443 violent crimes during 2024 alone, cases of aggravated assault rising to the highest level in two decades. Now, also, state funds, $160 million were issued for illegal alien job assistance shelters in Chicago. You’re the mayor of Chicago. Do you think that your residents or the residents of your state should be paying for that more than they should be paying for their own needs, like their own roads, their own public safety? I mean, who elected you? The people that came illegal legally, whether they were sent to you or not, or the people that reside in Chicago? Who do you serve?”

Mayor Johnson: “The people of Chicago elected me as the 57th Mayor of the city of Chicago, and we serve all the residents of the city of Chicago.”

Rep. Perry: “Illegal or not? Criminal or not? How many of the 662,566 illegal aliens with criminal histories that ICE has reported are now residing in Chicago?”

Major Johnson: “Someone would have to get back with you with that number…”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) detailed how the sanctuary city mayors of Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Denver are in violation of several federal laws.

Rep. Biggs: “Now, I know that all of you understand that a removal order is a civil order, and that means none of you and none of your agencies within your municipalities are communicating or passing over someone where there’s an ICE removal detainer. You’re allowing people who have a removal order, who had due process, you’re allowing them to stay in the country. You’re in violation of that, in violation of this law right here [Points to Law]. You are in violation of that law. And you’ve got to start realizing what your culpability is on that. And that’s really what we’re talking about here.”

