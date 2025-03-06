Supporting Overseas Expansion into Portuguese-speaking Countries - IPIM Team Visits Fortune 500 Companies in Guangzhou and Shenzhen for Exchanges

MACAU, March 6 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the Macau Association of Banks carried out investment promotion initiatives in Guangzhou and Shenzhen from 3 to 4 March, motivating businesses in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to engage with the market of Portuguese-speaking countries via Macao, known as the “Precise Connector” linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries. During their visit to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the IPIM team met with many local government departments, commerce and trade associations, and two Fortune 500 companies, Encouraging the companies to leverage the Macao platform to streamline their investment strategies in Portuguese-speaking countries and secure collaboration opportunities for future international market expansions.

Throughout this two-day visit, the IPIM team conducted investment promotion with more than 40 companies and associations from sectors such as new energy, high technology, biotechnology, and finance that are conducive to the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.

“China-PSC Business Compass” + Investment Layout Insights Facilitate Companies’ Precise Connections with the Portuguese-speaking Market Regardless of Time Difference

Assisted by the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, the IPIM team successfully met interactions with local government departments, commerce and trade associations, as well as two Fortune 500 companies in these two cities. During the meetings, IPIM Director Sam Lei encouraged the participants to effectively utilise IPIM’s “China-PSC Business Compass” service. This service could act as a “go-global” platform for companies in these two core cities within the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, he presented the Second China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (C-PLPEX) to the participants, inviting them to utilise the Macao platform to connect and collaborate with businesses from Portuguese-speaking countries. This initiative aims to capitalise on Macao’s advantageous business environment and the services provided by IPIM, thereby expanding market opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries. Three representatives from the Macau Association of Banks also attended the meetings, sharing financial service insights, including investment strategies, with the participants. Some guests acknowledged Macao’s pivotal role as a platform for Chinese enterprises to expand into overseas market. They also expressed their interest in participating in the second C-PLPEX to further explore co-operation opportunities between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Introducing Market Leaders to Macao’s Advantages for Stronger Global Expansion

During their visit to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the IPIM team met with the representatives from two Fortune 500 companies, encouraging them to leverage Macao as a strategic platform for expanding their international operations and entering Portuguese-speaking countries as well as other global markets. In addition, the two sides also engaged in in-depth discussions on how to leverage Macao’s favourable business environment to enhance business development. These companies welcomed the opportunity to connect with Portuguese-speaking countries through the Macao platform and expressed their interest in exploring future co-operation methods and pathways tailored to their business needs.

Additionally, the IPIM team visited the Shenzhen Bay Science and Technology Ecological Park and the Comprehensive Service Base for Chinese Enterprises “Going Global” to gain insights into their facilities and services. Both sides also explored potential collaborations to support overseas market expansion and identify new business opportunities.

Continuing Investment Promotion Across Multiple Regions to Foster Appropriate Economic Diversification in Macao

According to the statistics of the Investor’s “One-Stop Service” by IPIM, in 2024, investors from the Greater Bay Area who used the service accounted for about 30% of the total. Therefore, in January 2025, IPIM visited four cities in the Greater Bay Area and engaged with 12 government departments, commerce and trade associations. The visits to Guangzhou and Shenzhen marked a continuation of IPIM’s investment promotion campaign within the Greater Bay Area. Looking ahead, IPIM will further implement “collaborative investment promotion” by continuing visits to other cities in the Greater Bay Area. These efforts aim to identify high-quality projects and resources in the Area, contributing to the appropriately diversified economy for Macao.