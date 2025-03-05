PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DEATH OF TWO AIR FORCE PILOTS IN FA-50 FIGHTER JET CRASH I join the nation in mourning the death of two gallant Philippine Air Force pilots who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our country, embodying the highest ideals of duty, courage, and patriotism. Their sacrifice is a reminder of the risks our servicemen and women face every day in the line of duty. I urge authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the crash that claimed the lives of Major Jude Salang-oy and 1Lt AJ Dadulla. The findings of this investigation should provide additional guidance and strengthen measures to ensure the safety of our airmen in future missions. Buong puso ang ating pakikiramay sa naiwang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay ng dalawang magiting na piloto.

