Clavaa Launches Payment Wallet as Visa Competitor, Offering Free Payment Processing and Built In Loyalty System for SMBs

New payment platform gives small businesses their own "Starbucks-style" rewards program while eliminating processing fees—revolutionizing how smb's compete.

Loyalty apps have been in high demand with tens of thousands of SMBs looking for solutions, but nothing truly effective existed until Clavaa.” — Marcus Johnson, Senior Fintech Analyst, Meridian Research

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech upstart Clavaa launched its loyalty app for smb's with a built in payment wallet today, challenging Visa's dominance with a gutsy proposition: merchants pay nothing for transactions while customers rack up loyalty rewards through the loyalty app.

After months of quiet testing, Clavaa's platform now works nationwide. The difference? Unlike traditional cards that skim 2-3% from every sale, merchants keep their full earnings. Small businesses gain instant access to sophisticated loyalty systems typically reserved for corporate giants—without investing in complex infrastructure.

"For too long, corner cafés and neighborhood shops had no choice but to accept whatever fees Visa demanded," said Yechiel Gartenhaus, Clavaa's CEO. "We're flipping the model. Why should small businesses subsidize these massive payment networks when technology can create something better for everyone?"

The market has been waiting for a solution like this. Small businesses have struggled for decades with payment processing fees eating into already thin margins. While large corporations negotiate favorable rates, local merchants typically pay the highest fees. Clavaa's zero-fee model directly addresses this inequity, potentially saving the average small business thousands of dollars annually. In addition there has been a lot of demand for loyalty systems for smb's - which Clavaa is going to finally fill.

"We've been using Clavaa during the beta period, and it's changed our business," said Maria Chen, owner of Sunrise Café in Portland. "We're saving about $1,800 monthly in processing fees, and our regular customers love earning rewards. I've seen a 22% increase in repeat visits since implementing it."

The loyalty component represents a significant competitive advantage for small businesses. Until now, sophisticated digital loyalty programs required substantial investment in technology and marketing. Clavaa's system works automatically with each transaction, giving merchants instant access to customer retention tools previously available only to major brands like Starbucks.

How it works: customers download the Clavaa app, link their payment methods, and scan a QR code at checkout. Merchants receive the full payment amount within minutes, while customers earn points they can redeem on future visits. The system tracks purchasing patterns, helping businesses understand customer behavior and tailor promotions accordingly.

Early results look promising. Hundreds of merchants from the beta program report increased customer retention, while shoppers enjoy seamless payments and instant rewards through Clavaa's mobile app.

"What makes Clavaa different is that we've built a payment network from the ground up with different economics," explained Clavaa's Chief Technology Officer. "Traditional payment networks were designed decades ago when technology was expensive. Our cloud-native approach eliminates those costs, allowing us to offer a superior experience without charging merchants."

The timing couldn't be better for small businesses facing increased competition from e-commerce giants. By eliminating payment fees and providing tools to build customer loyalty, Clavaa helps level the playing field between local merchants and corporate chains.

Industry analysts have taken notice. "Clavaa represents a potential disruption to the payment ecosystem that's been dominated by a few major players for far too long," said Marcus Johnson, senior fintech analyst at Meridian Research. "If they achieve critical mass with both merchants and consumers, they could force the incumbents to reconsider their fee structures."

The wallet integrates with existing POS systems in minutes, settling funds immediately to improve merchant cash flow. Businesses also gain valuable spending analytics previously unavailable to smaller operations.

Clavaa's roadmap includes expanding the loyalty platform to e-commerce merchants while introducing buy-now-pay-later and credit options through the wallet — all while maintaining zero payment fees and bypassing traditional networks. Currently, customers can pay using bank accounts and debit cards through the wallet, with more payment methods coming soon.

Merchants can join at clavaa.com, with setup taking as little as 24 hours. The app is available now on iOS and Android.

About Clavaa: Founded in 2024, Clavaa eliminates payment fees while building loyalty for small and mid-sized businesses. The company's mission is to empower local merchants with enterprise-level payment and marketing tools previously available only to major corporations. Clavaa is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

