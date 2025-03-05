Governor Abbott Appoints Liu To 250th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, March 5 - March 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Cory Liu to the 250th Judicial District Court in Travis County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Cory Liu of Austin is an attorney at Butler Snow LLP. Previously, he clerked for Judge Andrew Oldham on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Judge Danny Boggs on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is president of the Federalist Society’s Austin Lawyers Chapter and a steering committee member for the Texas Review of Law and Politics. He has maintained an active pro bono practice. Liu received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Chicago and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy. Liu was born and raised in Austin.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.