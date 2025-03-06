Saskatchewan to Halt United States Alcohol and Procurement

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 5, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced that the Government of Saskatchewan has directed Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to stop purchasing US-produced alcohol and has directed that goods and services procured by the Government of Saskatchewan prioritize Canadian suppliers, with the goal of reducing or eliminating US procurement.

Any future government capital projects have been paused and for those projects in process, contractors will be asked to report on American products and reduce that amount.

"These extraordinary measures are a direct response to President Trump's unjustified tariffs and a direct attack on the Canadian economy," Moe said. "This decision was not made lightly, but the Government of Saskatchewan has always and will always stand up for Saskatchewan's interests and protect our jobs, our economy and our residents."

Liquor retailers will no longer be able to order US-produced alcohol, however they may still choose to sell their remaining inventory. This approach defends the interests of Saskatchewan's economy while avoiding negative impacts on Saskatchewan's liquor retailers who have already purchased US products.

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan has been directed to source from other suppliers the $43 million of VLT and slot machines that are to be upgraded this year and are currently procured from the United States.

"The United States has always been Saskatchewan's largest and most important trading partner, but when they attack our economy, we have to push back," Moe said. "Our exports lower the cost of living for millions of Americans and support jobs on both sides of the border. Our goal is to end these tariffs and retaliatory measures as soon as possible so that we can resume our long standing, mutually beneficial relationship."

The Government of Saskatchewan will also expect school divisions, municipalities and post-secondary institutions to adopt similar procurement policies that prioritize Canadian goods and services.

-30-

