DESPITE CONTROVERSY, OKLAHOMA BECOMES THE FIRST STATE TO INITIATE BIBLES BACK IN SCHOOL CAMPAIGN

Lee Greenwood Partners with Ryan Walters Launching National Initiative to Donate Bibles to Oklahoma Kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to enrich educational resources, Lee Greenwood partners with Ryan Walters - State Superintendent of Public Schools - in a nationwide campaign to donate Bibles to classrooms across the State of Oklahoma. This effort brings back foundational texts into the educational system, emphasizing their historical and cultural significance.Despite facing opposition from radical liberal groups in the courts and media, this initiative underscores a commitment to providing students with access to materials that offer profound historical context. The inclusion of the Bible in classrooms is viewed not only as a religious text but as a pivotal document that has shaped societal values, legal systems, and cultural norms. There is significant opposition from the Oklahoma Legislature, and they have stripped all funding away from getting Bibles back into the classroom.Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, has been a vocal advocate for incorporating the Bible into public school curriculum and the need for schools to get back to the basics. Walters stated, "The Bible is indispensable in understanding the development of Western civilization and American exceptionalism, history, and all similar subjects. The ongoing attempts to remove it from our classrooms is an attack on the foundation of our country."Lee Greenwood brings a renewed vigor to this mission. His dedication to patriotism and education is well-documented, and this current endeavor reflects his unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation with knowledge of foundational texts. By facilitating the donation of Bibles, Greenwood and his network are ensuring that Oklahoma classrooms return to the basics—strengthening students’ understanding of history, law, and culture.Anyone interested in supporting this campaign, whether individual or corporate partner, can do so by purchasing a Bible at www.BiblesforOklahoma.com . **No profit or benefit is gained by Superintendent Ryan Walters, his family, or his affiliates. This is an endorsement of the historical and secular significance of the Bible in all areas of education. The Oklahoma kids and parents are the beneficiaries of this effort.# # #

