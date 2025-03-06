21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dunne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





5 March 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Ellen W. Dunne to the position of circuit judge. There are 17 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Twelve presently work in the private sector and five are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49.87 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 17 applicants:





Teresa Bomkamp Blake R. Fischer William Halaz III Bridget Halquist Patrick J. Horgan Scott Jansen Christopher Klaverkamp Jeffery McPherson Curtis Niewald Susan Peterson Tara Renaud Thomas D. Smith Kelly L. Snyder Dean Stark Joseph Terry Ryan Turnage Sarah Vatterott





The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the Lay circuit judge and the Dunne associate circuit judge vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 389, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Chris Baechle; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300