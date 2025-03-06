21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Lay circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

5 March 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of the Honorable Virginia W. Lay to the position of appellate court judge. There are 16 applicants, of whom eight indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.06 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:





Jason Denney Mondonna L. Ghasedi Bridget Halquist Patrick J. Horgan Scott Jansen Nicolette Klapp Julia P. Lasater Jeffery McPherson Curtis Niewald Susan Peterson Krista Peyton Thomas Smith Kelly Snyder Dean Stark Ryan Turnage Natalie Warner





The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the Lay circuit judge and the Dunne associate circuit judge vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 389, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Chris Baechle; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



