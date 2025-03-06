Revolutionize Your Peloton Ride: New Video Series Changes the Face of Fitness

Dr. Rachel

Psychologist and Body Positive Activist Dr. Rachel Millner Says "You Are Worthy"!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who hasn’t at least heard of Peloton? Since 2012, the brand has skyrocketed in popularity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, by bringing the gym right into the home and revitalizing the boring bike workout with engaging and entertaining live instructors who have built communities that create a sense of belonging and motivation.That is, for thin people! People like clinical psychologist, body positive activist, and avid Peloton rider Dr. Rachel Millner have long been frustrated that plus size Peloton instructors are very few and far between. She states emphatically, “Representation matters and higher weight people are not likely to enter into a community if there aren't people who look like them in leadership roles. It's one thing to have size diversity in a class. It's another to have someone in a larger body actually leading the class.” And there are no Peloton instructors who are clinical psychologists who can incorporate therapeutic principles into their rides.To solve this dilemma, Dr. Rachel has begun a mission to get hired as a Peloton instructor and will soon be launching a video series, "Revolutionize Your Ride: Changing the Face of Fitness With Dr. Rachel", which will create a community that challenges the stereotype of what fitness "looks" like, and affirms riders’ worthiness, authenticity, and vulnerability. “Rides that I teach will be all about taking up space in the unique ways that each of us takes up space in the world - both physically and emotionally.” Dr. Rachel explains, “That every single one of us is needed in this world and that we all need to support one another!”Follow Dr. Rachel at https://www.instagram.com/ plussizepelotonride /!About Dr. Rachel:Dr. Rachel Millner has been a clinical psychologist for 20 years and owns the private psychotherapy practice, Rachel Millner Therapy in Philadelphia. She is a body positive activist and advocate for size inclusive fitness, and has extensive training in working with people with eating disorders. Additionally, she is a Body Trustspecialist, committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive care.She is also a published author, and has been interviewed for major publications such as The New York Times, Burnt Toast, Experience Life, Monitor on Psychology, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and has been a featured guest on podcasts such as Food Psych, Real Health Radio, Body Love Project, Full Plate, Diet Culture Rebel, Feeling Lighter, Taking Up Space, Power in Motion and Fat Joy. She is a sought after speaker, having spoken at many events, such as the International Conference on Eating Disorders, the Newtown Athletic Club with Dana Falsetti on Body Acceptance, and the Multi-Service Eating Disorder Association Conference on the impact of diet culture and weight stigma as well as on how to provide affirming eating disorder treatment.Rachel is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and a single mom by choice to 12-year-old twins, slowly coming to terms with being a “soccer mom” with her kids playing on four separate teams between them. The family also includes two dogs whose antics are a nonstop source of entertaining stories. She is a lover of spoken word poetry, Broadway musicals and the Eagles (the Philadelphia football team - not the animal or the band!).Email: rachel@ rachelmillnertherapy .comPress-related inquiries: Medeiros Fashion PR at emma@ medeirosfashionpr .comHashtags: #RevolutionizeYourRide #DrRachelFitness #NewFaceofFitness #DrRachelRides #FitnessRevolutionized #Inclusivity #Peloton #MentalHealthMatters #PelotonXXL #TogetherWeGoFar# # #

