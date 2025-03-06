Grammy Award-winning Duo 123 Andrés to Perform at Myrtle Woldson ...

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University will present Grammy Award-winning musical duo 123 Andrés in a family-friendly matinee performance on Saturday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

Known for their high-energy, interactive performances, Andrés and Christina, the husband-and-wife team behind 123 Andrés, engage young audiences with music that blends Spanish and English while introducing a variety of Latin American rhythms. Their lively shows encourage children to sing, dance and learn, making education fun through music.

Andrés, who grew up in Bogotá, Colombia, learned to play guitar from his father at an early age. Christina grew up in the Midwest in a Spanish-speaking immigrant family from Colombia. Together, they have released 10 studio albums and three books published by Scholastic, with their work featured in The New York Times and on National Public Radio. Their YouTube channel has nearly five million subscribers, and their music is used in early childhood and elementary classrooms across the U.S. and Latin America.

Called “a rock star for little language learners” by Billboard, 123 Andrés has performed around the world, introducing young audiences to new sounds and cultures through music. Their Spokane performance at the Myrtle Woldson Center is ideal for families with children ages 3-8.

123 Andrés will perform on Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Reserved seat tickets are $16 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last), and available at https://bit.ly/123AndresTickets or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday – Friday noon-5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787.