TDS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates Telephone and Data Systems Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces its continuing investigation of whether certain directors and officers of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) breached their fiduciary duties to Telephone and Data Systems and its shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current long-term Telephone and Data Systems shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Telephone and Data Systems shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/telephone-and-data-systems-inc

What is this about? Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether Telephone and Data Systems senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Colorado and Idaho. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

