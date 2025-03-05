With rain incoming, California takes action to protect fire-impacted communities in Los Angeles County

In addition to the prepositioned resources, state specialized staff have continued their recovery coordination efforts in the Los Angeles area since the start of the fires. Together with other state, local and federal partners, crews stand ready for any weather impacts and have additional storm fighting resources readily available for timely response. Actions to protect communities also include:

The California Conservation Corps has 35 regional crews ready to respond.

Watershed materials are staged and remain available for local government use, including: K-rail, muscle wall, sock wattles and sandbags.

Los Angeles County Public Works is conducting 24-hour operations to clear debris basins and flood channels and will conduct 24-hour storm patrols to monitor vulnerable areas.

Previously, the Governor directed state agencies to ensure Los Angeles communities were prepared during this storm season. The California National Guard cleared debris basins near burn scars, proactively removed 298,335 cubic yards of debris and materials from the Sierra Madre Villa Basin and Eaton Canyon Reservoir which worked as intended to protect homes from debris runoff. Additionally, Cal OES deployed over 120 miles of protective measures in an unprecedented effort to protect vulnerable communities.

As the incoming storm rolls in, the state encourages residents to reduce injury risks from falling limbs and trees by staying inside, not driving through flooded roadways and preparing in advance for power outages.



Residents in the affected counties are urged to stay informed and listen to local authorities about actions they should take including evacuation orders or safety recommendations. In burn scar areas, officials recommend preparing for possible sudden debris flows by having a go-bag packed and knowing evacuation routes.



Go to ready.ca.gov for tips to prepare for the incoming storm.