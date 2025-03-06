CBP Officers Apprehend Canadian Citizen Arrested for Importation of Controlled Substances

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Ogdensburg encountered a Canadian citizen entering the United States in a commercial vehicle with narcotics.

On February 28, CBP officers encountered Raphael Leblond-Lacroix, a 32-year-old Canadian citizen operating a commercial vehicle. The driver was referred to cargo secondary for additional inspection and to process his commercial entry. CBP officers conducted a search of the truck cab and discovered a large bag with approximately 130 pills. Upon further inspection, CBP officers discovered multiple containers and bags of marijuana, weighing approximately one pound.

Methamphetamine pills discovered with Canadian citizen at the Ogdensburg, N.Y. Port of Entry.

Leblond-Lacroix was taken into custody while the suspected narcotics were seized for further identification. The narcotics tested positive for the properties of marijuana and methamphetamine.

“I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from these dangerous drugs,” said Ogdensburg Port Director Tom Trimboli.

Leblond-Lacroix was processed by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Leblond-Lacroix is currently being prosecuted for felony Importation of Controlled Substances, 21 USC 952 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York.

The charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

