LinearB Recognized as One of Forbes' Best Start-Up Employers, Welcomes Patrick McKinney as Chief Revenue Officer

Company momentum accelerates as LinearB earns industry recognition for company culture and strengthens executive leadership.

We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes as the #64th top start-up employer and the #1 employer in our category.” — Ori Keren, CEO & Co-Founder, LinearB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinearB, the leading engineering productivity platform, today announced its inclusion in Forbes' 2025 Best Start-Up Employers list , recognizing the company’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, attracting top talent, and delivering cutting-edge technology to software engineering teams around the globe.The Forbes Best Start-Up Employers list, compiled in partnership with Statista, evaluates companies based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The award follows a year of significant growth and innovation for LinearB where the wealth of engineering data—previously used for visibility—is now transforming the platform into the AI orchestrator of choice for enterprise engineering teams.As the company continues to scale, LinearB has appointed Patrick McKinney as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to oversee sales, technical services, customer success and support, and operations.McKinney, a seasoned go-to-market leader with extensive experience in scaling high-growth SaaS companies, joins LinearB at a pivotal moment. “LinearB’s commitment to improving engineering productivity and developer experience is second to none,” said McKinney. “The combination of an exceptional product, a data-driven approach to software delivery, and a culture that prioritizes innovation made this an easy decision for me. I’m excited to help accelerate LinearB’s impact as we empower engineering organizations worldwide.”“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes as the #64th top start-up employer and the #1 employer in our category,” said Ori Keren, CEO and Co-Founder of LinearB. “At LinearB, we’ve built a culture that values collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement—both for our employees and the engineering teams we support. This recognition and Patrick’s addition to our leadership team reflect the momentum we’re experiencing as we continue to scale.”Thousands of engineering organizations trust LinearB’s solutions to enhance developer workflows, reduce bottlenecks, and align software delivery with business objectives. With continued investment in AI workflows & governance, software engineering intelligence, and developer experience solutions, LinearB remains at the forefront of the engineering productivity movement.To learn more about LinearB and explore career opportunities, visit https://linearb.io/careers About LinearBLinearB is the leading engineering productivity platform, enabling enterprises to streamline code delivery with full visibility and control.Through a unified console that integrates seamlessly with popular SCM, project management, CI/CD, and collaboration tools, Developer Experience and Platform teams rely on LinearB to support over 1,000,000 software engineers worldwide.By leveraging AI-driven automation, bot-powered workflows, and advanced governance controls, LinearB helps teams efficiently build, version, and deploy code with confidence. To get started, visit www.linearb.io

