The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist and Qualified Medical Evaluator: Allison Munn, MD

Dr. Allison Munn has joined The Guardian Group with QME exam locations throughout California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Munn, MD is a devoted board-certified Psychiatrist with professional roots in the California Correctional System and is fluent in several languages.

As a member of The Guardian Group, Dr Munn’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:
• Concise Reporting
• Fair and Objective Analysis
• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation
• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based
• Timely MMI Classifications

Dr. Munn has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:
• Hemet
• Modesto
• Fresno
• Rialto
• Palm Springs
• Compton
• Hayward
• Sylmar
• Carmichael

Allison Munn, MD earned her medical degree from the Oregon Health and Science University and completed her residency in Psychiatry at the University of California, Irvine. She has been applying her expertise to assist patients in Fresno and Santa Ana, California. Dr. Munn is a dedicated advocate for perinatal and women's health, having successfully completed specialized training in Maternal Mental Health and Psychiatric Disorders in women. She is also an active member of the International Society for Sports Psychiatry, which promotes the mental well-being of athletes.

Alexandria Gooray
The Guardian Group, LLC
+1 800-411-1006
