American Christian Leaders for Israel Historic Resolution Reaffirms Jewish Sovereignty Over Judea and Samaria, the Biblical Heartland

If October 7th taught us anything it was the fallacy of the two-state solution. It is not a solution. It is an illusion.” — Dr. Susan Michael

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) announced a groundbreaking resolution at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Dallas, Texas, reaffirming the Jewish people’s inalienable right to Judea and Samaria. This significant declaration, supported by over 200 Christian pastors and organizational leaders, represents a unified stance by millions of American Christians advocating for Israel’s sovereignty over its ancestral homeland.The resolution, spearheaded by ACLI under the leadership of Dr. Susan Michael, director of ACLI and president of the U.S. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem , was crafted in response to President Trump’s recent statement that he would announce his views on the topic within the next two weeks as well as the ongoing international pressure for a two-state solution, even after the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation hailed the resolution as a milestone in the growing alliance between Christians and Jews. “We are truly living in biblical times,” Reinstein declared. “This resolution is a testament to the unwavering support of Christian allies who recognize that Judea and Samaria are not mere political territories, but the heartland of the Jewish people.”The resolution details the profound biblical significance of Judea and Samaria, highlighting key sites such as Hebron, Beit El, Shiloh, and Bethlehem—locations where Abraham, King David, and the prophets lived and carried out their missions. Troy Miller, CEO and president of the National Religious Broadcasters reaffirmed last year’s decision by NRB to refer to the area exclusively by its biblical and historical name of Judea and Samaria, challenging the widespread use of the term “West Bank,” which is a geographical description recalling the period from 1949 to1967 when the area was under Jordanian control. Miller noted that NRB’s support of the resolution is the natural next step, saying, “If we would not have done that last year, I don’t think that we would be here this year.”Susan Michael emphasized that the October 7 attacks in Israel served as a stark reminder of the failure of the two-state solution stating, “If October 7th taught us anything it was the fallacy of the two-state solution. It is not a solution. It is an illusion. Gaza was essentially a Palestinian state and look at what it produced. So why does the Western world continue to push Israel to give up territory for a Palestinian state. It will not work. Gaza proved it. We’ve been quiet for a while on this issue, but now is the moment and with this administration. And all we’re asking is that the powers of the world stop pressuring Israel to give up Judea and Samaria.” The resolution affirms that the modern Jewish presence in the land has brought tangible blessings, improving the standard of living, safeguarding religious freedoms, and preserving sacred sites.David Parsons, senior vice president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, underscored the legal legitimacy of Israel’s claims. Parsons explained, “The time is right for a new approach in which we as Christians join with the people of Israel and encourage them to reassert their sovereignty, their claim and superior title to Judea and Samaria. And the international community at one point recognized that the Jewish people held that claim, back to the Balfour Declaration of 1917, the San Remo Conference of 1920, and the League of Nations mandate of 1922. The international community recognized, they did not create some new right or claim for the Jewish people in the land – they recognized that the Jews had an historic, spiritual, and legal connection to this land that was pre-existing. They recognized something that already existed. Some would say that what we would be doing is asking Israel to annex Judea and Samaria. No, as a legal principle, you cannot annex something that you already own.”Christian leaders from across denominations, including Pastor Larry Huch, echoed these sentiments and stated, “Right now I believe we as Jews and Christians are in an Esther moment. It is time for us to stand up and speak up.”Pastor Terri Pearsons, president of Kenneth Copeland Ministries declared, “The Bible, God’s Word on the matter, declares that the land of Israel includes all of Judea and Samaria and will never flourish under any other people. Past and current history prove this to be true. I’ve been there many times myself and I’ve seen with my own eyes the way people prosper under Israeli rule.”The resolution was submitted to President Trump on February 27 ahead of his anticipated policy statement on Judea and Samaria. The signatories urged the administration to stand with Israel and allow the Jewish state to determine its own future without external interference.As millions of Christians stand with Israel, the message is clear: the time for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is now.The full resolution and transmittal letter to President Trump can be read at www.aclforisrael.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Judea-Samaria-resolution-with-signatures-final.pdf About American Christian Leaders for Israel:American Christian Leaders for Israel seeks to provide a unified voice of truth to the American public in support of Israel and the Jewish people and on behalf of tens of millions of American Christians we collectively represent. ACLI is a project of the U.S.A. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.About Dr. Susan Michael:For more than 35 years, Susan has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA Director and is a member of the ICEJ’s international Board of Directors.

