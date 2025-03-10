New Private Aviation Safety Alliance Provides Safety Insights to Passengers

Jessie Naor, President of the Private Aviation Safety Alliance (PASA)

Former private jet executive launches independent nonprofit to educate consumers on aviation safety

There’s a lot of safety information buried in complex government databases, and it's hard to interpret. We’re changing that by making private aviation data accessible and consumer-friendly.” — Jessie Naor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private aviation consumers now have an independent resource for safety and compliance information with the launch of the Private Aviation Safety Alliance (PASA). Founded by industry veteran Jessie Naor, PASA is the only nonprofit in the aviation safety space that does not receive funding from the industry it oversees, ensuring unbiased, research-driven insights for passengers of private and corporate flights, helicopter tours, air tours, and medical evacuation services.“Private aviation offers tremendous benefits, but transparency is still a major challenge for consumers,” said Jessie Naor, PASA’s founder. “Many passengers don’t realize that not all charter operators are created equal. PASA exists to bridge that knowledge gap by making safety data accessible, understandable, and free from industry influence.”Empowering Consumers with Data-Driven Safety InsightsPASA compiles, analyzes, and publishes government records and regulatory data to help passengers make informed choices when booking private flights. The nonprofit aims to:• Provide clear and accessible safety data on private aviation operators.• Help consumers verify regulatory compliance before they fly.• Raise awareness of safety disparities between operators and regulatory loopholes.• Promote accountability in the private aviation sector.About PASA’s Founder, Jessie NaorJessie Naor is a respected leader in business aviation with deep expertise in private charter operations, regulatory compliance, and consumer advocacy. She is the former President and Chief Operating Officer of GrandView Aviation, a leading private jet operator (acquired). Throughout her career, Naor has been a dedicated advocate for aviation safety. She has served as an elected Board Member of the National Air Transportation Association, received the NBAA’s Top 40 Under 40 Award, and has served on multiple Aviation Rulemaking Committees with the Federal Aviation Administration.Bringing Unbiased Oversight to Private AviationUnlike some safety rating systems, PASA does not require operators to pay for certification or audits. Instead, it compiles federal safety records and other publicly available data to provide an independent, consumer-focused view of private aviation safety. “There’s a lot of valuable safety data out there, but it’s buried in complex government databases and hard to interpret,” Naor said. “We’re changing that by making private aviation information accessible and consumer-friendly.”Join the Movement for Safer Private AviationPASA invites private jet, air tour, and medevac fliers, corporate flight departments, and industry stakeholders to utilize its free database of safety resources. Consumers can stay informed by visiting FlyingPrivate.org and following PASA’s updates on regulatory changes, safety trends, and best practices for booking safe private flights.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Jessie Naor, please contact support@flyingprivate.org.About Private Aviation Safety AllianceThe Private Aviation Safety Alliance (PASA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing unbiased, research-driven safety insights for private aviation consumers. PASA compiles and analyzes government records and regulatory data to help passengers make informed decisions when booking private flights, helicopter tours, air tours, and medical evacuation services. Unlike other organizations, PASA does not receive funding from the industry it oversees, ensuring independent and transparent safety reporting.For more information, visit FlyingPrivate.org

