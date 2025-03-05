Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Rocket Lab…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 28, 2025

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces anno that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than April 28, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company’s only Neutron contract so far is with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as “risk item.” The report further alleged this “contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”



On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

