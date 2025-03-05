STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S JOINT ADDRESS OF CONGRESS

“Last night, President Donald Trump delivered a powerful address to Congress and the American people, highlighting the transformative achievements of his administration. In just seven weeks, he has cut through unnecessary, leftist-driven government bureaucracy and secured billions in savings. His ongoing tariffs are set to strengthen domestic production, attract new investments, drive job growth, and ultimately lower prices for American consumers.

President Trump has also taken decisive action to combat the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis created by former President Joe Biden—whose reckless policies allowed dangerous criminal illegal immigrants into our nation, inflicting significant harm on our farming and ranching communities along the southern border.

This may be the swiftest national turnaround our country has ever experienced. Across two terms, I have never witnessed a president as committed to delivering on his campaign promises as President Trump. This marks a turning point that will usher in a new era of prosperity unlike anything our country has experienced before.”