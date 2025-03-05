October - December 2020 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm)
Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr)
The “Contraindications”, “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in September 2021 to include information about anaphylactic reactions.
Example: Ajovy labeling
FDA determined that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.
An FDA Alert was issued alerting health care professionals and patients of a voluntary recall of all unexpired albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol manufactured by Catalent Pharma Solutions for Perrigo Pharmaceutical Company at the retail level.
Alunbrig (brigatinib)
Xalkori (crizotinib)
Zykadia (ceritinib)
The “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated between September 2021 and October 2021 to include information about photosensitivity.
Example: Alunbrig labeling
Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride)
Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride)
Levulan Kerastick (5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride)
Metvixia (methyl aminolevulinate hydrochloride)
Generic products containing aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride
Benznidazole tablets
Fexinidazole tablets
Flagyl (metronidazole)
Flagyl ER (metronidazole)
Helidac Therapy (bismuth subsalicylate, metronidazole, and tetracycline hydrochloride)
Metronidazole oral and intravenous
Pylera (bismuth subcitrate potassium, metronidazole, and tetracycline hydrochloride)
Solosec (secnidazole)
Tindamax (tinidazole)
Generic products containing metronidazole (oral and intravenous)
The “Contraindications”, “Warnings”, and “Adverse Reactions” sections of the labeling were updated in December 2021 to include the risk of irreversible hepatotoxicity/acute liver failure in patients with Cockayne syndrome.
Example: Flagyl labeling
Carac (fluorouracil)
Efudex (fluorouracil)
Fluoroplex (fluorouracil)
Tolak (fluorouracil)
The container label, carton labeling, and “Patient Information” or “Patient Counseling Information” were revised between October 2021 and August 2022 to include proper storage to mitigate the potential for unintended exposures.
Example: Carac labeling
An FDA Consumer Update for Fluorouracil and Pet Safety was issued.
Definity (perflutren lipid microsphere)
Definity RT (perflutren lipid microsphere)
Lumason (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres)
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
Farxiga (dapagliflozin)
Glyxambi (empagliflozin and linagliptin)
Invokana (canagliflozin)
Invokamet (canagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
Invokamet XR (canagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
Jardiance (empagliflozin)
Qtern (saxagliptin and dapagliflozin)
Qternmet XR (dapagliflozin, saxagliptin, and metformin hydrochloride)
Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
Steglatro (ertugliflozin)
Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin)
Synjardy (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
Synjardy XR (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
Trijardy XR (empagliflozin, linagliptin, and metformin hydrochloride)
Xigduo XR (dapagliflozin and metformin)
FDA has determined that the last approved labeling is adequate, and that no further regulatory action is needed at this time.
GoLytely (polyethylene glycol 3350 and electrolytes)
MiraLAX (polyethylene glycol 3350)
MoviPrep (polyethylene glycol 3350, ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, sodium chloride, sodium sulfate, and potassium chloride)
NuLytely (polyethylene glycol 3350, potassium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and sodium sulfate)
Plenvu (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride, and potassium chloride)
The “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated in May 2021 to include the risk of aspiration and to not mix with starch-based thickeners.
Example: GoLytely labeling
The container label, carton labeling, "Dosage and Administration" and "Description" sections of the labeling were revised in February 2022 to address confusion with the Nplate dosing and the amount of drug available in the vial with overfill.
The “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Patient Information” sections of the labeling were updated in March 2021 to include severe cutaneous adverse reactions, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
The “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Patient Information” sections of the labeling were updated in May 2022 to include colitis.
Pitocin (oxytocin)
Generic products containing oxytocin
The container label, carton labeling, and “How Supplied” sections of the labeling were updated in September 2022 to prevent labeling confusion among the marketed dosage strengths.
Example: Oxytocin labeling
Prolia (denosumab)
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated in May 2021 to include vasculitis.
The “Warnings and Precautions”, and “Patient Information” sections of the labeling were updated in March 2021 to include information about anaphylactic reactions.
