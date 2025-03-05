Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding US tariff measures

Canada claims the announced additional US ad valorem duties of 25 per cent on all non-energy goods and 10 per cent on energy goods originating in Canada are inconsistent with various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 as well as the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Further information is available in document WT/DS634/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

Share