China files revised dispute consultations request with United States on tariff measures

China filed an addendum to its original request for consultations of 4 February 2025 (DS633) to include the increase of the additional US ad valorem duties imposed on all goods originating in China from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Further information in document WT/DS633/1/Add.1.

