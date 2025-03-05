Digimarc Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Digimarc Corporation ("Digimarc" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DMRC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On February 26, 2025, Digimarc announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, reporting a decline in annual recurring revenue, subscription revenue, and service revenue. The company stated that it was focusing its efforts on authentication-related go-to-market strategies and no longer expected to finalize a previously anticipated identification use-case deal in the near term.

Following this announcement, Digimarc’s stock price dropped by $11.65, or 43.1%, closing at $15.39 on February 27, 2025, causing financial losses for investors.

