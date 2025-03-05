Submit Release
FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) 

FRP Holdings is a real estate asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining and Royalty Lands.

Net Income Results - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share in 2023.

Executive Summary and Analysis – In the fourth quarter, the Company saw a 21% improvement in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year, and for the year ended December 31, 2024 saw a 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million) compared to 2023. This is consistent with the almost 30% compound annual growth rate at which we have grown pro rata NOI since 2021. We experienced meaningful NOI growth across all segments in 2024 compared to last year including a 17% improvement ($649,000) in Industrial and Commercial NOI; a 23% increase ($2.7 million) in Mining Royalty lands NOI; and a 34% increase ($4.6 million) in Multifamily NOI. While we are proud of this level of growth, as we have mentioned in the past and highlight in our shareholder letter, it is also a pace we cannot possibly sustain, and do not expect to match in 2025. For a number of reasons, we expect 2025 NOI to be flat if not slightly less than 2024. In the Industrial Segment, we have vacancies at Cranberry and our new Chelsea building that will take time to lease up and will have operating expenses that will negatively impact NOI compared to 2024. The lease-up of three different projects (Verge, Bryant Street, and .408 Jackson) in our Multifamily segment had a profound impact in the growth of our NOI over the last 12 months. In 2025, these lease-ups will give way to more organic growth as we attempt to improve rents on already stabilized assets, a particular challenge for the DC assets which will be competing with a glut of new projects. Mining royalty revenue and earnings should remain strong in 2025, though from an NOI perspective, it will be difficult to keep pace with 2024, simply for the fact that we received a $1.9 million one-time minimum payment at one location, which we cannot replicate for obvious reasons.

The flip side of this coin is that while we anticipate our NOI growth to stall in 2025, the driver of most of our future NOI growth will also come in 2025 through an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment. In 2025, we will begin construction on our two industrial joint ventures in Florida, continue to entitle our existing industrial pipeline in Maryland to have the land shovel ready in 2026, and look to augment our existing pipeline through a land purchase, industrial joint venture, or possibly both. This is where the rubber hits the road on our pivot to industrial development, and sets the course for our stated goal of delivering three new industrial assets every two years as we look to double the size of this segment over the next five years.

While our core focus is industrial, we will continue to partner on multifamily projects that meet our return thresholds. We believe these are an effective hedge of our aggressive industrial strategy. We will always try to exploit our competitive advantage in the asset class we have the most experience in, but real estate is cyclical and there will almost certainly come a day where the state of the industrial market will make us glad we continued to pursue multifamily development. In 2025, we anticipate moving forward with two multifamily projects outside the DC area, one in South Carolina and the other in southwest Florida, which will add 810 units and $6 million in pro rata NOI upon stabilization.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

  • 21% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) ($9.1 million vs $7.6 million)
  • 21% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI
  • Mining Royalty Land's revenue increased 19%, and segment NOI increased 34%

COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31
  2024
 		  2023
 		  Change   %
Revenues:              
Lease revenue $ 7,072     7,206     $ (134 )   -1.9 %
Mining royalty and rents   3,459     2,899       560     19.3 %
Total revenues   10,531     10,105       426     4.2 %
               
Cost of operations:              
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   2,558     2,406       152     6.3 %
Operating expenses   1,741     1,790       (49 )   -2.7 %
Property taxes   920     905       15     1.7 %
General and administrative   2,393     1,821       572     31.4 %
Total cost of operations   7,612     6,922       690     10.0 %
               
Total operating profit   2,919     3,183       (264 )   -8.3 %
               
Net investment income   2,317     2,690       (373 )   -13.9 %
Interest expense   (668 )   (1,064 )     396     -37.2 %
Equity in loss of joint ventures   (2,777 )   (1,352 )     (1,425 )   105.4 %
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate   182     46       136     295.7 %
Income before income taxes   1,973     3,503       (1,530 )   -43.7 %
Provision for income taxes   286     618       (332 )   -53.7 %
               
Net income   1,687     2,885       (1,198 )   -41.5 %
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   8     5       3     60.0 %
Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,679     2,880     $ (1,201 )   -41.7 %
               

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9,103,000 versus $7,553,000 last year.

  • General and administrative expense increased $572,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.
  • Net investment income decreased $373,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($96,000), and decreased preferred interest ($346,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street. This decrease was mitigated by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($69,000).
  • Interest expense decreased $396,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $427,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $1,425,000 due primarily to a one-time gain of $1,886,000 received in the fourth quarter of last year versus an expense of $124,000 in this year’s fourth quarter in connection with the loan guarantee on our Bryant Street multifamily development.   Notwithstanding the negative impact of the loan guarantee on this year’s fourth quarter versus last year, we saw improved operating results at The Verge ($486,000) and .408 Jackson ($90,000) compared to the same quarter last year.

Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

  Three months ended December 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 8,162   100.0 %   7,249     100.0 %   913     12.6 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   3,303   40.5 %   3,282     45.3 %   21     .6 %
Operating expenses   2,894   35.5 %   2,325     32.1 %   569     24.5 %
Property taxes   1,009   12.4 %   1,019     14.1 %   (10 )   -1.0 %
                       
Cost of operations   7,206   88.3 %   6,626     91.4 %   580     8.8 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 956   11.7 %   623     8.6 %   333     53.5 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   3,303       3,282         21      
Unrealized rents & other   27       (377 )       404      
Net operating income $ 4,286   52.5 %   3,528     48.7 %   758     21.5 %
                                   

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $4,286,000, up $758,000 or 22% compared to $3,528,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $690,000 of pro rata NOI compared to $182,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $508,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $228,000 or 12%.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI
Q4 2024		 Pro rata NOI
Q4 2023		 Avg.
Occupancy
Q4 2024		 Avg.
Occupancy
Q4 2023		 Renewal
Success
Rate Q4
2024		 Renewal %
increase Q4
2024
               
Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $958,000 $886,000 94.4% 94.8% 65.4% 4.0%
Maren Anacostia DC 264 $956,000 $855,000 93.9% 94.1% 58.1% 3.5%
Riverside Greenville 200 $179,000 $124,000 92.6% 95.2% 60.0% 3.0%
Bryant Street DC 487 $1,205,000 $1,254,000 89.7% 93.7% 60.3% 2.5%
.408 Jackson Greenville 227 $298,000 $227,000 96.2% 90.4% 71.0% 3.8%
Verge Anacostia DC 344 $690,000 $182,000 90.9% 79.0% 72.1% 4.3%
Multifamily Segment 1,827 $4,286,000 $3,528,000 92.5% 92.0%    
               

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)

  Three months ended December 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 5,504   100.0 %   5,370   100.0 %   134   2.5 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   1,989   36.2 %   1,971   36.8 %   18   0.9 %
Operating expenses   1,494   27.1 %   1,467   27.3 %   27   1.8 %
Property taxes   623   11.3 %   582   10.8 %   41   7.0 %
                       
Cost of operations   4,106   74.6 %   4,020   74.9 %   86   2.1 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 1,398   25.4 %   1,350   25.1 %   48   3.6 %
                               

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $5,504,000, an increase of $134,000 versus $5,370,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,398,000, up 4% versus $1,350,000 last year.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

  Three months ended December 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 5,162   100.0 %   4,323     100.0 %   839     19.4 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   2,213   42.9 %   2,201     50.9 %   12     .5 %
Operating expenses   2,073   40.2 %   1,527     35.3 %   546     35.8 %
Property taxes   670   13.0 %   701     16.2 %   (31 )   -4.4 %
                       
Cost of operations   4,956   96.0 %   4,429     102.5 %   527     11.9 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 206   4.0 %   (106 )   (2.5 %)   312      
                       

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,162,000, an increase of $839,000 or 19% compared to $4,323,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $206,000 versus a loss of $106,000 last year, an increase of $312,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

  Three months ended December 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 1,268   100.0 %     1,422     100.0 %     (154 )   (10.8 %)
                       
Depreciation and amortization   361   28.5 %     368     25.8 %     (7 )   (1.9 %)
Operating expenses   212   16.7 %     163     11.5 %     49     30.1 %
Property taxes   69   5.4 %     62     4.4 %     7     11.3 %
                       
Cost of operations   642   50.6 %     593     41.7 %     49     8.3 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 626   49.4 %     829     58.3 %     (203 )   (24.5 %)
                       
Depreciation and amortization   361         368           (7 )    
Unrealized revenues   5         (25 )         30      
Net operating income $ 992   78.2 %   $ 1,172     82.4 %   $ (180 )   (15.4 %)
                                       

Total revenues in this segment were $1,268,000, down $154,000 or 11%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $626,000, down $203,000 or (24.5%) from $829,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are down due to $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during both periods inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $992,000, down $180,000 or 15% compared to last year due to the uncollectible revenue.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

  Three months ended December 31        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 3,459   100.0 %     2,899     100.0 %     560     19.3 %
                       
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   165   4.7 %     25     0.8 %     140     560.0 %
Operating expenses   16   0.5 %     17     0.6 %     (1 )   -5.9  
Property taxes   80   2.3 %     104     3.6 %     (24 )   -23.1 %
                       
Cost of operations   261   7.5 %     146     5.0 %     115     78.8 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 3,198   92.5 %     2,753     95.0 %     445     16.2 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   165         25           140      
Unrealized revenues   142         (168 )         310      
Net operating income $ 3,505   101.3 %   $ 2,610     90.0 %   $ 895     34.3 %

Total revenues in this segment were $3,459,000, an increase of $560,000 or 19% versus $2,899,000 last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the deduction of $223,000 as a credit for a (prior overpayment of royalties at one location).   Royalty tons were up 11%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,198,000, an increase of $445,000 versus $2,753,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $3,505,000, up $895,000 or 34% compared to last year due to the increased revenues and a beneficial/ positive swing in the unrealized revenue of $310,000.

Development Segment Results

  Three months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   Change
           
Lease revenue $ 300   414   (114 )
           
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   43   42   1  
Operating expenses   19   143   (124 )
Property taxes   148   157   (9 )
           
Cost of operations   210   342   (132 )
           
Operating profit before G&A $ 90   72   18  
               

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.
  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $26.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At year end, 100 lots have been sold and $15.3 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the Company of which $4.0 million was booked as profit to the Company.

Highlights of the year ending 12/31/24.

  • 20% increase in Net Income ($6.4 million vs $5.3 million)
  • 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million)
  • The Mining Royalty Lands Segment's pro rata NOI includes a $2.2 million increase in unrealized revenues primarily due to a one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.
  • 34% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
  • Industrial and Commercial revenue increased 5%, and segment NOI increased 17%

COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  Change   %
Revenues:              
Lease revenue $ 28,922     28,979     $ (57 )   -.2 %
Mining royalty and rents   12,852     12,527       325     2.6 %
Total revenues   41,774     41,506       268     .6 %
               
Cost of operations:              
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   10,187     10,821       (634 )   -5.9 %
Operating expenses   7,170     7,364       (194 )   -2.6 %
Property taxes   3,437     3,650       (213 )   -5.8 %
General and administrative   9,276     7,971       1,305     16.4 %
Total cost of operations   30,070     29,806       264     .9 %
               
Total operating profit   11,704     11,700       4     %
               
Net investment income   11,112     10,897       215     2.0 %
Interest expense   (3,150 )   (4,315 )     1,165     -27.0 %
Equity in loss of joint ventures   (11,359 )   (11,937 )     578     -4.8 %
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate   182     53       129     243.4 %
Income before income taxes   8,489     6,398       2,091     32.7 %
Provision for income taxes   2,029     1,516       513     33.8 %
               
Net income   6,460     4,882       1,578     32.3 %
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   75     (420 )     495     -117.9 %
Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,385     5,302     $ 1,083     20.4 %
               

Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for 2024 was $38,139,000 versus $30,240,000 last year.

  • Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.
  • General and administrative expense increased $1,305,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.
  • Net investment income increased $215,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,321,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,059,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($2,165,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
  • Interest expense decreased $1,165,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $1,296,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $578,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($2,445,000) and .408 Jackson ($259,000) but that improvement was mostly offset by a $2,255,000 increase in loan guarantee expense. The Company recorded a gain on loan guarantee of $1,886,000 in December 2023 as the guarantee liability was relieved upon the refinancing of the Bryant Street debt versus an expense of $496,000 in 2024 stemming from the guarantee of the new Bryant Street loan.

Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 32,377   100.0 %   26,592     100.0 %   5,785   21.8 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   13,309   41.1 %   12,847     48.3 %   462   3.6 %
Operating expenses   10,740   33.2 %   9,649     36.3 %   1,091   11.3 %
Property taxes   3,578   11.1 %   3,207     12.1 %   371   11.6 %
                       
Cost of operations   27,627   85.3 %   25,703     96.7 %   1,924   7.5 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 4,750   14.7 %   889     3.3 %   3,861   434.3 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   13,309       12,847         462    
Unrealized rents & other   118       (193 )       311    
Net operating income $ 18,177   56.1 %   13,543     50.9 %   4,634   34.2 %
                                 

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $18,177,000, up $4,634,000 or 34% compared to $13,543,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $9,740,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $5,466,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $4,274,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $360,000 or 4%.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI
2024		 Pro rata NOI
2023		 Avg.
Occupancy
2024		 Avg.
Occupancy
2023		 Renewal
Success
Rate YTD
2024		 Renewal %
increase
2024
               
Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $3,800,000 $3,711,000 94.2% 94.4% 67.6% 3.4%
Maren Anacostia DC 264 $3,776,000 $3,566,000 94.3% 95.6% 57.1% 2.6%
Riverside Greenville 200 $861,000 $800,000 95.0% 94.5% 56.4% 4.7%
Bryant Street DC 487 $5,793,000 $4,849,000 91.3% 92.9% 58.1% 2.7%
.408 Jackson Greenville 227 $1,298,000 $577,000 90.0% 59.9% 68.8% 3.2%
Verge Anacostia DC 344 $2,649,000 $40,000 93.3% 46.7% 58.0% 3.1%
Multifamily Segment 1,827 $18,177,000 $13,543,000 92.8% 84.5%    
               

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands)  2024     2023     Change    %
                       
Lease revenue $ 22,096   100.0 %   21,824   100.0 %   272     1.2 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   7,936   35.8 %   8,768   40.2 %   (832 )   -9.5 %
Operating expenses   6,047   27.4 %   6,285   28.8 %   (238 )   -3.8 %
Property taxes   2,288   10.4 %   2,231   10.2 %   57     2.6 %
                       
Cost of operations   16,271   73.6 %   17,284   79.2 %   (1,013 )   -5.9 %
Operating profit before G&A                      
  $ 5,825   26.4 %   4,540   20.8 %   1,285     28.3 %
                                 

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $22,096,000, an increase of $272,000 versus $21,824,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $5,825,000, an increase of $1,285,000, or 28% versus $4,540,000 last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expense. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 20,335   100.0 %   14,700     100.0 %   5,635   38.3 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   8,960   44.1 %   8,055     54.8 %   905   11.2 %
Operating expenses   7,431   36.5 %   6,194     42.1 %   1,237   20.0 %
Property taxes   2,335   11.5 %   1,993     13.6 %   342   17.2 %
                       
Cost of operations   18,726   92.1 %   16,242     110.5 %   2,484   15.3 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 1,609   7.9 %   (1,542 )   (10.5 %)   3,151   -204.3 %
                       

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $20,335,000, an increase of $5,635,000 or 38% compared to $14,700,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,609,000 versus a loss of $1,542,000 last year, an increase of $3,151,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Lease revenue $ 5,621     100.0 %     5,354     100.0 %     267   5.0 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   1,444     25.7 %     1,374     25.7 %     70   5.1 %
Operating expenses   803     14.3 %     653     12.2 %     150   23.0 %
Property taxes   264     4.7 %     247     4.6 %     17   6.9 %
                       
Cost of operations   2,511     44.7 %     2,274     42.5 %     237   10.4 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 3,110     55.3 %     3,080     57.5 %     30   1.0 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   1,444           1,374           70    
Unrealized revenues   (7 )         (556 )         549    
Net operating income $ 4,547     80.9 %   $ 3,898     72.8 %   $ 649   16.6 %
                                       

Total revenues in this segment were $5,621,000, up $267,000 or 5%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $3,110,000, up $30,000 or 1% from $3,080,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023 less $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during 2024 inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $4,547,000, up $649,000 or 17% compared to last year partially due to $549,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %   Change   %
                       
Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 12,852   100.0 %     12,527     100.0 %     325     2.6 %
                       
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   636   5.0 %     497     4.0 %     139     28.0 %
Operating expenses   69   0.5 %     68     0.5 %     1     1.5  
Property taxes   294   2.3 %     428     3.4 %     (134 )   -31.3 %
                       
Cost of operations   999   7.8 %     993     7.9 %     6     0.6 %
                       
Operating profit before G&A $ 11,853   92.2 %     11,534     92.1 %     319     2.8 %
                       
Depreciation and amortization   636         497           139      
Unrealized revenues   1,907         (311 )         2,218      
Net operating income $ 14,396   112.0 %   $ 11,720     93.6 %   $ 2,676     22.8 %
                                       

Total revenues in this segment were $12,852,000, an increase of $325,000 or 3% versus $12,527,000 last year despite a 3% decrease in royalty tons sold compared to 2023. Royalty revenues were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment. During the year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company with the remainder ($223,000) withheld in the fourth quarter of 2023. There are no further amounts to be withheld moving forward. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $11,853,000, an increase of $319,000 versus $11,534,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $14,396,000, up $2,676,000 or 23% compared to last year mostly due to a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
(dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   Change
           
Lease revenue $ 1,205   1,801   (596 )
           
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   171   182   (11 )
Operating expenses   251   358   (107 )
Property taxes   591   744   (153 )
           
Cost of operations   1,013   1,284   (271 )
           
Operating profit before G&A $ 192   517   (325 )
               

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In thousands, except share data)

Assets: December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Real estate investments at cost:      
Land $ 168,943   141,602
Buildings and improvements   283,421   282,631
Projects under construction   32,770   10,845
Total investments in properties   485,134   435,078
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion   77,695   67,758
Net investments in properties   407,439   367,320
       
Real estate held for investment, at cost   11,722   10,662
Investments in joint ventures   153,899   166,066
Net real estate investments   573,060   544,048
       
Cash and cash equivalents   148,620   157,555
Cash held in escrow   1,315   860
Accounts receivable, net   1,352   1,046
Federal and state income taxes receivable     337
Unrealized rents   1,380   1,640
Deferred costs   2,136   3,091
Other assets   622   589
Total assets $ 728,485   709,166
       
Liabilities:      
Secured notes payable $ 178,853   178,705
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   6,026   8,333
Other liabilities   1,487   1,487
Federal and state income taxes payable   611  
Deferred revenue   2,437   925
Deferred income taxes   67,688   69,456
Deferred compensation   1,465   1,409
Tenant security deposits   805   875
Total liabilities   259,372   261,190
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity:      
Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,046,894 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   1,905   1,897
Capital in excess of par value   68,876   66,706
Retained earnings   352,267   345,882
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   55   35
Total shareholders’ equity   423,103   414,520
Noncontrolling interests   46,010   33,456
Total equity   469,113   447,976
Total liabilities and equity $ 728,485   709,166
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Twelve months ended 12/31/24 (in thousands)

  Industrial and
Commercial
Segment		   Development
Segment		   Multifamily
Segment		   Mining
Royalties
Segment		   Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses		   FRP
Holdings
Totals
                       
Net income (loss) $ 1,459   (3,098 )   (5,708 )   8,219   5,588   6,460  
Income tax allocation   448   (952 )   (1,764 )   2,525   1,772   2,029  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,907   (4,050 )   (7,472 )   10,744   7,360   8,489  
                       
Less:                      
Unrealized rents   7               7  
Gain on sale of real estate             182     182  
Interest income     3,574           7,538   11,112  
Plus:                      
Unrealized rents         10     1,907     1,917  
Professional fees         85         85  
Equity in loss of joint ventures     2,049     9,266     44     11,359  
Interest expense         2,972       178   3,150  
Depreciation/amortization   1,444   171     7,936     636     10,187  
General and administrative   1,203   5,767     1,059     1,247     9,276  
                         
Net operating income (loss)   4,547   363     13,856     14,396     33,162  
                       
NOI of noncontrolling interest         (6,326 )       (6,326 )
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures     656     10,647         11,303  
                       
Pro rata net operating income $ 4,547   1,019     18,177     14,396     38,139  

Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Twelve months ended 12/31/23 (in thousands)

  Industrial/
Commercial
Segment		   Development
Segment		   Multifamily
Segment		   Mining
Royalties
Segment		   Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses		   FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net Income (loss) $ 1,285   (8,043 )   (848 )   7,682   4,806   4,882  
Income Tax Allocation   477   (2,983 )   (158 )   2,848   1,332   1,516  
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,762   (11,026 )   (1,006 )   10,530   6,138   6,398  
                       
Less:                      
Unrealized rents   556       10     311     877  
Gain on sale of real estate and other income         46     10     56  
Interest income     4,712           6,185   10,897  
Plus:                      
Loss on sale of real estate   2       1         3  
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures     11,397     500     40     11,937  
Professional fees - other         60         60  
Interest Expense         4,268       47   4,315  
Depreciation/Amortization   1,374   182     8,768     497     10,821  
Management Co. Indirect   529   2,471     444     525     3,969  
Allocated Corporate Expenses   787   2,387     379     449     4,002  
                       
Net Operating Income   3,898   699     13,358     11,720     29,675  
                       
NOI of noncontrolling interest         (6,081 )       (6,081 )
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures     5,846     800         6,646  
                       
Pro rata net operating income $ 3,898   6,545     8,077     11,720     30,240  
                               

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2434 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7211. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact: Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100


