Stream Advisory Issued for Cow Creek located Southwest of Pittsburg, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Cow Creek near the city of Pittsburg and Highway 160.

The stream advisory is the result of operational issues at the Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City is correcting the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in Cow Creek. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the Creek at this time. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once subsequent testing indicates that contact has been deemed safe.

