Willowdale Asset Management Celebrates Gold and Silver Wins for ERTH360, TFN Realty, and Empire Communities at The Nationals

Vaughan, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willowdale Asset Management is pleased to announce that three of its portfolio companies—ERTH360, TFN Realty, and Empire Communities—have been recognized for their excellence at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) The Nationals Awards, held on February 25, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 1982, The Nationals has celebrated outstanding achievements in the homebuilding industry, recognizing companies and individuals who demonstrate innovation, expertise, and excellence across sales, marketing, and design. As the industry’s most prestigious awards program, it highlights the builders, developers, and professionals shaping the future of residential real estate.

Among the highlights of the evening, ERTH360 took home Gold for the Global Innovation Home of the Year with its Discovery Home, highlighting the company’s leadership in cutting-edge design, sustainability, and advanced innovation. This award reflects ERTH360’s commitment to developing healthier indoor living environments that enhance occupant well-being while integrating sustainable building materials and best-in-class construction practices.

TFN Realty was also awarded Gold for Best Sales Team, recognizing its outstanding sales performance, market expertise, and strategic leadership in pre-construction, resale, sales, and marketing. As a key player in the real estate sector, TFN Realty has consistently delivered results that strengthen builder partnerships and drive success in competitive markets.

Meanwhile, Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-held homebuilders, earned Silver awards in three categories:

Best Sales/Leasing Center: Empire Canals in Welland, Ontario

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced Under $500,000: The Ashby at Empire Brixton in Charlotte, NC

Best Multifamily Model Home: The Brockwell at Empire Brixton in Charlotte, NC

“These achievements reinforce the depth of expertise, strategic vision, and executional excellence across Willowdale’s portfolio companies,” says Daniel and Andrew Guizzetti, co-CEOs of Willowdale Asset Management. “We take pride in having industry leaders within our portfolio who consistently push the boundaries of innovation and performance in the real estate sector.”

The continued success of ERTH360, TFN Realty, and Empire Communities is a testament to Willowdale’s commitment to investing in companies that drive meaningful impact within the industry.

About Willowdale Asset Management

Established in 1993, Willowdale Asset Management—the former corporate division of Empire Communities—has grown from a single-project homebuilding company into a diversified real estate asset manager with a vast portfolio of projects and companies. With close to $5.0B in assets under management, Willowdale’s experience and operating expertise spans home building, land acquisition and development, rental, development financing solutions, brokerage services, and wellness real estate.

For more information about Willowdale Asset Management, visit willowdaleasset.com.

About ERTH360

ERTH360 offers innovative solutions for homebuilders, emphasizing the design of healthier indoor living environments that enhance occupant health and well-being while prioritizing sustainable building practices. Since its inception in 2019, the company has implemented advanced construction techniques grounded in Building Biology, significantly improving indoor air quality with its flagship product, ERTH360 Air. This cutting-edge solution utilizes advanced filtration and ventilation, enabling homes to meet the ASHRAE Standard 241 for indoor air quality—the first in North America to achieve this standard. As ERTH360 expands its health-focused offerings across select communities, it sets a new benchmark in residential construction.

For more information about ERTH360, visit erth360.com.

About TFN Realty

TFN Realty is a leading real estate brokerage based in Vaughan, Ontario, specializing in pre-construction and resale sales, marketing, and builder partnerships. TFN Realty is the exclusive sales partner for Empire Communities in Canada.

For more information about TFN Realty, visit tfnrealty.com.

About Empire Communities

Empire Communities is a fully vertically-integrated homebuilder involved in all aspects of the homebuilding and sales process. Celebrating over 30 years as one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, Empire builds and develops in over 100 intown and suburban communities across Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado, targeting primarily entry-level and move-up buyers with attainable product offerings. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 36,000 new homes and condos, representing $15.5B in housing sales. Empire currently has a strategic land position representing more than 27,000 potential future homesites in the planning, development, and/or construction phase.

For more information about Empire Communities, visit empirecommunities.com.

