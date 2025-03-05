Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster, Legislative Leadership to Hold Tort Reform Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, legislative leadership, members of the business community, and hardworking South Carolinians will hold a special press conference on Tort Reform tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5 at 11:00 AM in the second floor lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, legislative leadership, members of the business community, hardworking South Carolinians

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C. 

