VetComm Hires In-House Media Team in Anticipation of Rapid Expansion and Enhanced Support for Veterans

Dr. Rob Garcia Rachel Hernandez Ardeshir Kohnouri Gabriel Lopez

We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our team. Their expertise will be invaluable in helping us reach more veterans and provide them with the resources they're owed.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As VetComm experiences unprecedented growth in its mission to help veterans secure their VA disability benefits, the company is strengthening its leadership with the addition of four key media and communications professionals. These strategic hires highlight VetComm's commitment to enhancing its services and support for veterans across the nation.VetComm is celebrating its most successful month to date and is anticipating rapid growth, and this newly established media and communications team will play a pivotal role in navigating this next phase of expansion. The team will work collaboratively to enhance VetComm's brand presence, foster a strong online community and drive strategic engagement across all platforms.The company welcomes Dr. Rob Garcia, who has been hired as the company's Director of Public Relations and Media Strategy. As a four-time winning public relations-based entrepreneur, Garcia has 25 years of military experience behind him and is a 13-time author, as well as the founder of SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine. He will be spearheading the team's public relations initiatives, elevating VetComm's visibility and strengthening the company's reputation as a trusted resource for veterans.Rachel Hernandez also joins the team as a Communications Manager. Her role will focus on crafting and disseminating compelling narratives that underscore VetComm's mission to empower veterans. With a background in journalism, Hernandez will be honing in on the company's storytelling efforts through public relations and social media. She will also host the weekly YouTube news segment "VetComm News" and other informative social media videos. She began her career as a digital journalist at a television station in Jackson, Mississippi before managing a team of digital journalists at another television news station in New Orleans, Louisiana.Ardeshir Kohnouri was hired as a Search Engine Marketing Manager. He will be optimizing the company’s digital presence through strategic SEO, Google Ads and automation tools to streamline processes for veterans. With five years of experience in digital marketing and advertising—including three years at a marketing agency in San Diego, CA—Kohnouri has worked with businesses across various industries to drive results through data-driven online marketing strategies. At VetComm, he will manage the website, develop new landing pages, and enhance digital campaigns to maximize reach and impact.Finally, the company welcomes Gabriel Lopez as a Media and Reputation Manager. He will have a hand in all things creative, including video, graphics, web design, motion design and reputation strategy. Lopez joins the company with a background in digital marketing and social media management. He has worked in the B2B space and is skilled in editorial photography and video production from his time in New York City.The media and communication team will not only amplify VetComm's reputation as a leading advocate for veterans, but it will also ensure that the company remains at the forefront of its industry. As the company continues to scale, the team will be indispensable in propelling VetComm toward impact and success.

