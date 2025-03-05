[U.S.] Supreme Court sides with San Francisco in its fight over EPA clean water rules

The case hinged on whether — as San Francisco and other local governments contend — environmental laws require them only to limit water pollution to amounts set in advance, such as specific discharges for a given volume of water, or whether they could be held responsible for water quality where they discharged pollutants.

