Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,339 in the last 365 days.

Wishek Juniors and Seniors Visit Supreme Court

Led by Mr. Colin Crabtree, over 20 Junior and Senior students from Wishek visited the supreme court on March 5th. Law clerks visited with students about the work that they do at the supreme court, the education one needs to become a lawyer, and different types of cases handled at the supreme court, among other topics.

In the 2024-2025 school year, over 400 students, so far, have visited the supreme court, as well as the legislative and executive branches of government, and learned about the structure and function of state government. 

Law clerks (L to R) Jack Blotsky, Taylor Schmidt, and Gabrielle Frawley visiting with students in the supreme court courtroom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wishek Juniors and Seniors Visit Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more