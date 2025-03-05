Wishek Juniors and Seniors Visit Supreme Court

Led by Mr. Colin Crabtree, over 20 Junior and Senior students from Wishek visited the supreme court on March 5th. Law clerks visited with students about the work that they do at the supreme court, the education one needs to become a lawyer, and different types of cases handled at the supreme court, among other topics.

In the 2024-2025 school year, over 400 students, so far, have visited the supreme court, as well as the legislative and executive branches of government, and learned about the structure and function of state government.

Law clerks (L to R) Jack Blotsky, Taylor Schmidt, and Gabrielle Frawley visiting with students in the supreme court courtroom.