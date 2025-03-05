AG Knudsen, MHP, and Stockman Bank accepting submissions for 2025 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest

HELENA – Submissions are open for the 2025 Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today. Elementary school students throughout Montana are encouraged to participate in the fourth annual poster contest by submitting artwork which displays their appreciation for Montana law enforcement officers.

The contest is a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), and Stockman Bank to promote public service and showcase Montanans’ respect and gratitude for law enforcement officials, while also giving Montana children a chance to show off their artistic skills.

“This contest is a great way for Montana’s elementary school students to show their respect and appreciation for law enforcement officers across the state. In Montana, we back the blue and it’s important to instill that principle in children at a young age. That’s why we started this contest,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “I encourage every eligible student to participate.”

“At the Highway Patrol, we look forward to working with Attorney General Knudsen on this poster contest every year. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with students on what it means to us to be a law enforcement officer. The showing of support also means a lot to our troopers,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

“We are excited to be a part of this program recognizing the work of law enforcement across our state and giving our youth the opportunity to share their creativity,” Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said.

A winner will be chosen from each of the seven Montana Highway Patrol districts and their class will be awarded $250 from Stockman Bank and an ice cream social from MHP troopers.

From the seven district winners, a statewide winner will be chosen and awarded with an additional $500 from Stockman Bank as well as a celebratory visit from Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and an opportunity for a ride along with MHP Colonel Kurt Sager. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices around the state.

Contest rules:

1. Applicants must be in elementary school.

2. Artwork should reflect why the student appreciates law enforcement.

3. Artwork that has been digitally produced is not allowed. Artwork should be created using acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, markers, crayons, pastels, or others.

4. The preferred size for posters is 8.5 x 14 inches. Submissions that are 8.5×11 and 11×17 will also be allowed.

5. To complete the submission, the applicant must also include a brief biography and a completed application.

Applications must include the original artwork, contest application, and release form and should be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office to the attention of the Law Enforcement Poster Contest at 215 N. Sanders, Helena, MT 59601.

Click here to download the application.