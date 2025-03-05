Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on two of his key KEEPING PROMISES priorities clearing the Idaho House of Representatives with unanimous support.

The Idaho House of Representatives voted 70-0 today to advance additional funding for rural public school facilities and increased funding for critical transportation projects across our growing state, both part of the Governor’s KEEPING PROMISES plan he rolled out in January.

“The rest of the country wants what Idaho has because what we are doing is working! Idaho prioritizes funding our public schools and the infrastructure needs in our growing state while delivering year after year after year of tax relief and while maintaining a balanced budget as required by our Constitution. I appreciate my valued partners in the Legislature for keeping these important priorities at the forefront for the citizens we serve,” Governor Little said.

House Bill 338 puts an additional $50 million to fund facilities updates that will help rural public schools and House Bill 25 adds approximately $1 billion for transportation projects over the next three years through bonding off the state’s strong credit rating.