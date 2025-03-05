3/5/25 – STUDENT FILM SHOWCASE BRINGS FOCUS TO CLIMATE ACTION
|
STUDENT FILM SHOWCASE BRINGS FOCUS TO CLIMATE ACTION
HONOLULU — The Sustainability Film Series: Student Film Showcase, an event highlighting action and engagement around climate change mitigation, takes place this Sunday, March 9, at the Doris Duke Theatre in Honolulu. Community members are invited to attend free of charge.
The Sustainability Film Series, presented by the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) in collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Institute for Sustainability and Resilience, the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series and the Honolulu Museum of Art, showcases a selection of short films on climate action created by students from the School of Cinematic Arts at UH Mānoa.
Following the screenings there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers, offering an opportunity for the community to engage with the creative minds behind the films.
The series explores contemporary topics and aims to inspire public engagement on important social and environmental issues impacting Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region. Through thought-provoking films and a lively panel discussion, the event seeks to build connections among students and the broader community to support cooperative action toward lasting climate change solutions.
Event details:
- Date and Time: Sunday, March 9, 5:00 p.m.
- Location: Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
- Admission: Free with registration
- Register online at honolulumuseum.org/events
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
Event Registration (direct link): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainability-film-series-student-film-showcase-tickets-1236615031849?aff=oddtdtcreator
For more information, contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader at: [email protected].
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
Email: Dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov
