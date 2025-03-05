State Issues Consumer Notification for Thousand Hills Beef Products from Lakewinds Food Co-op in Richfield

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is notifying consumers of a recall of Thousand Hills Local Farms beef products from Lakewinds Food Co-op of Richfield due to metal contamination. This recall is being issued after staff at the Richfield Lakewinds location and a customer identified metal shot or BBs in beef products. It is unknown at this time how the contamination occurred.

The recalled product was sold fresh (not frozen) from the Lakewinds Food Co-op located at 6420 Lyndale Ave S. in Richfield and can be identified by the lot code on the package sticker (see photo below). The following two lots of products are being recalled:

Lot code 25024

Lot code 25034

The following Thousand Hills beef products with the above lot coding are being recalled out of an abundance of caution:

Bottom round roasts

Stew meat

Top round steaks and roasts

Stir fry meat

Sirloin tip steaks and roasts

Eye of round steaks and roasts

Ground beef

No other lots of Lakewinds Food Co-op beef or Thousand Hills products are affected by the recall. If you have recalled product in your home, you should throw it out or return it to the Richfield Lakewinds Food Coop for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the Richfield Lakewinds Food Co-op directly by calling 952-512-2199 or by email at lakewinds@lakewinds.com.

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us