St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS, Identity Theft, False Info to Police

CASE#:  25A4001755

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Nathan Rode         

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  03-05-25 at 1101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US Route 5 / Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

  1. WARRANT: DUI - Drug

  2. Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal

  3. Identity Theft

  4. False information to a Law Enforcement Officer

 

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Bathalon                        

AGE:  32          

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Irasburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/05/25, at approximately 1101 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US Route 5 and Main Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Tyler Bathalon (32) of Irasburg, VT. During the encounter, Troopers discovered Bathalon was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Bathalon was also providing false information and identifying as a relative. Upon successful identification of Bathalon, it was learned he was wanted on a warrant for DUI - Drugs. Bathalon was taken into custody shortly after and searched incident to arrest. Bathalon was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on March 6, 2025, at 1230 hours and in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 31, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION #1:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3-6-25 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Lamoille

 

COURT ACTION #2-4:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3-31-25 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia

 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

