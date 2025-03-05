St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS, Identity Theft, False Info to Police
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001755
TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03-05-25 at 1101 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 / Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- WARRANT: DUI - Drug
- Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
- Identity Theft
- False information to a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Tyler Bathalon
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/05/25, at approximately 1101 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US Route 5 and Main Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Tyler Bathalon (32) of Irasburg, VT. During the encounter, Troopers discovered Bathalon was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Bathalon was also providing false information and identifying as a relative. Upon successful identification of Bathalon, it was learned he was wanted on a warrant for DUI - Drugs. Bathalon was taken into custody shortly after and searched incident to arrest. Bathalon was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on March 6, 2025, at 1230 hours and in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 31, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION #1: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-6-25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
COURT ACTION #2-4: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-31-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.